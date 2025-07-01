How can providers access skills to clear their work backlogs?

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Skilled people are a precious commodity within the housing sector. The Inside Housing Risk Register Survey 2025 identified recruitment as a consistent top 10 strategic risk for providers. And research by the London Homes Coalition suggests that the capital’s housing associations are facing a shortfall of 2,600 workers to deliver their maintenance and building plans over the next five years.

With providers pressed to do more with less, Inside Housing invited industry leaders to discuss what tactics, strategies and delivery models are emerging to help ease repairs pressures, in a roundtable in partnership with Repair My Home, a community interest company which is part of Mears Group that supports housing providers to reduce their repairs backlog.

Given the trend towards insourcing work in recent years – and the consequent growth in direct labour organisations (DLOs) – housing providers have doubled down on recruitment. Attracting young people into the sector is often cited as a challenge, but those around the table agree that this isn’t due to a lack of interest.

Colin Gallaugher, commercial services director at Abri, describes how the housing association had 300 applicants during an apprenticeship drive just in the Guildford area, noting that “there is a real interest there for college and school leavers to go and find a trade”.

Whether there is enough incentive for employers to take them on, however, is another question. Brian Berry is chief executive at the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), which represents thousands of small and micro construction companies. “Employers say that the grants available from the CITB [Construction Industry Training Board] aren’t sufficiently attractive,” he says. All the while, he adds, a large proportion of FMB members say they turn down work due to lack of labour.