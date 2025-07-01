How can providers access skills to clear their work backlogs?

Providers are struggling to find skilled tradespeople. A group of sector leaders discuss how to fix this, in a roundtable in association with Repair My Home powered by Mears. Photography by Jonathan Goldberg
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Skilled people are a precious commodity within the housing sector. The Inside Housing Risk Register Survey 2025 identified recruitment as a consistent top 10 strategic risk for providers. And research by the London Homes Coalition suggests that the capital’s housing associations are facing a shortfall of 2,600 workers to deliver their maintenance and building plans over the next five years.
With providers pressed to do more with less, Inside Housing invited industry leaders to discuss what tactics, strategies and delivery models are emerging to help ease repairs pressures, in a roundtable in partnership with Repair My Home, a community interest company which is part of Mears Group that supports housing providers to reduce their repairs backlog.
Given the trend towards insourcing work in recent years – and the consequent growth in direct labour organisations (DLOs) – housing providers have doubled down on recruitment. Attracting young people into the sector is often cited as a challenge, but those around the table agree that this isn’t due to a lack of interest.
Colin Gallaugher, commercial services director at Abri, describes how the housing association had 300 applicants during an apprenticeship drive just in the Guildford area, noting that “there is a real interest there for college and school leavers to go and find a trade”.
Whether there is enough incentive for employers to take them on, however, is another question. Brian Berry is chief executive at the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), which represents thousands of small and micro construction companies. “Employers say that the grants available from the CITB [Construction Industry Training Board] aren’t sufficiently attractive,” he says. All the while, he adds, a large proportion of FMB members say they turn down work due to lack of labour.
The lack of skilled tradespeople is one problem, but many around the table also highlight the impact of office-based skill shortages. Too few project managers mean that schemes don’t run as smoothly as predicted. Surveyors are needed in ever greater numbers to meet the needs of increased regulation such as Awaab’s Law, requiring them to identify and address damp and mould issues. And those with data skills can help housing associations understand their homes and operations more effectively.
Even where organisations have been able to recruit, many then struggle to retain skilled people. This can be especially frustrating when they have invested in training.
Brighton & Hove City Council currently has 27 apprentices. Geof Gage, head of housing investment and asset management at the council, says that retaining them post-training is a constant challenge, especially for trades such as electricians and plumbers, who can command better pay elsewhere.
“Being a local authority, our salaries are slightly lower than anywhere else,” he says. “That’s a big issue for us – retaining people on those. And particularly in the market as it is now, we’re finding that not only for our trades, but also for surveyors etc.”
Andrew Rysdale, assistant director of property at Fairhive Homes, says his organisation has had some success with retention, with staff turnover currently around 6%. He advocates looking at the package beyond salaries, including benefits and pensions, as well as listening to operatives. “It used to be quite a big ‘them and us’. It was the office team, and it was the operatives. So, we’ve really fought hard to make one team within property,” he says.
This has involved things like team-building exercises that bring together staff that don’t usually see each other, plus spotting those that want to progress and offering opportunities to do so.
Mr Gallaugher has followed a similar approach at Abri. “If we’ve got a gas engineer, we can train them up to be a plumber. It’s a bit of a no-brainer for us,” he says. “They generally don’t want to be doing all plumbing. They don’t want to be doing all gas engineering, but they do have quite good synergies.”
He describes this as a win-win for employees and employer: trades get a greater variety of work and a higher salary, while Abri has more skills to meet its resource planning needs.
“One of the reasons I think we’re always so supportive of apprenticeships is that we can develop that workforce in our model,” says Kirk Braker, head of repairs and maintenance at Colchester Borough Homes. Tradespeople who start their careers in social housing, he explains, have much more experience of the resident safeguarding and customer service skills than peers who have worked only on building sites. And it’s for this reason that the sector should work extra hard to retain them, he says.
Even with skilled people in place, making a dent on backlogs can still pose issues with planning. Carly Glover, head of operations at Repair My Home, says: “It can be a challenge in terms of cross-workstream working – it’s difficult to simply deploy resources between planned and voids into responsive repairs, where there is individual preference.”
But housing providers are finding smart ways to reduce the backlog of work in progress.
Doing so makes sense, says Francis Burrows, executive director of customer and operational services at Wandle Housing Association, since long backlogs affect customer satisfaction and erode trust. At Wandle, residents sit on a customer repairs group, which helps the landlord to tackle problems in a resident-centric way. This involves “having a group of people talking about what their current experience is like, and using their ideas to help feed in”.
“They can also then help come up with all sorts of different approaches, which will be quite different to what we will come up with,” he says. “It’s about getting that customer voice into the repairs service.”
Mr Rysdale points to another example from Fairhive Homes where smart, targeted investments in people are yielding tangible results for residents. To ease the workload on the company’s single voids and repairs manager, Fairhive has split the role, giving two people the space to tackle voids and repairs separately.
“Having that capacity has made a real difference,” says Mr Rysdale. “We’ve had to invest in it, but we’re now being able to see the outcomes.”
While many housing associations have internal resources to cover some of their repairs and maintenance needs, almost all have relationships with suppliers – either to meet capacity or to fulfil certain specialist needs.
Those around the table agree that the nature of those partnerships could – and perhaps should – change, but the issue is complex.
Although most say they would like to work with smaller firms, the demands of procurement processes make that difficult to achieve. And, as Mr Berry notes, firms generally find it easier and are more lucrative to operate in the private sector.
“A lot of them are resistant to getting into a supply chain,” he says. “So why would they go through all this pain when homeowners are calling out for builders to do home extensions and conversions?”
And those around the table agree that while they want to use local SMEs to carry out work, governance issues like credentials, insurance, training and warranties are often a barrier.
For specialist services (notably drainage, roofing and scaffolding) there was an appetite to forge better relationships with small local contractors. This approach both supports local economies and reduces the risk of relying on one large contractor.
“It’d be ideal if we can use those,” says Mr Gage. “But some of the regulations we need to apply don’t allow us to do that, unfortunately.”
Procurement for small contractors is one sticking point that Repair My Home aims to address. “The initiative came about from identifying ad hoc need for interim support through engagement with Mears Group – the parent company of Repair My Home,” explains Ms Glover. “The Repair My Home platform looks to help landlords access the SME market in a socially responsible manner, as a community interest company.”
Mr Burrows considers whether providers could find efficiencies between themselves within a local area. “We don’t have enough volume of works to have specialists around drainage,” he says. “But between us and maybe four other neighbouring associations within a small area, [we] would be able to do that.” It would also prevent associations from competing against each other for local specialists.
While Mr Braker has seen the idea mooted, he reports making it happen is a challenge. “The costings, the finance, the insurance – it’s even down to your policy,” he says. “Everyone’s got such different standards.”
Yet there is optimism from the panel about organisations coming together at a regional level, packaging up work and tendering it to smaller contractors.
Participants agree this could have a measurable impact on work in progress backlogs – and give providers much-needed breathing space to identify longer-term strategic changes.
Martin Hilditch (chair)
Editor, Inside Housing
Brian Berry
Chief executive, Federation of Master Builders
Kirk Braker
Head of repairs and maintenance, Colchester Borough Homes
Francis Burrows
Executive director of customer and operational services, Wandle Housing Association
Geof Gage
Head of housing investment and asset management, Brighton & Hove City Council
Colin Gallaugher
Commercial services director, Abri
Carly Glover
Head of operations, Repair My Home
Andrew Rysdale
Assistant director of property, Fairhive Homes
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