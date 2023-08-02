How can providers be prepared for Awaab’s Law?

Overall, the act is to be welcomed and serves to clarify what steps are to be taken by landlords on being notified of potentially hazardous circumstances within their housing stock over and above their existing obligations as landlord.

Pending the act’s full implementation and further guidance as to relevant timescales and definitions, there are a number of steps social housing providers can take now to ensure that they are well-positioned going forwards. For example, they may wish to undertake proactive assessments of their entire housing stock, the types of property included and their repair performance to identify potential areas of concern.

Damp and mould is, to an extent, a seasonal issue, and it would be prudent for providers to undertake a rolling programme of surveys in order to obtain a year-round understanding of the condition of their properties.