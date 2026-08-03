How can repairs and maintenance contractors embed resident engagement?

Resident engagement and involvement have improved greatly in recent years, but often in retrospect: a resident may be asked how a repair went or whether communication was clear. The next step is making sure customer influence is built into the decisions, standards and behaviours that shape services before residents experience them.

For many, the day-to-day experience of social housing can still involve unnecessary frustration. Reporting a repair, waiting for updates, understanding what happens next or resolving a problem can all feel harder than they should.

Our aim is to deliver a service that feels clear, respectful, responsive and easy to navigate. That is closely linked to Fortem’s Every Home Matters ethos: recognising that every decision, update and visit has a direct impact on the person living in that home.

This is where we believe the CPB can add real value – it can provide a structured, collaborative environment with the sole purpose of putting customer voice at the centre and making real change.

“Good customer influence should lead to services with more respectful, clearer communication, alongside more consistency of delivery”

We are still in the early stages, and it is worth being honest about the fact that we know the CPB will take time to get established and make a difference, but this is a long-term investment. Year one is focused on listening, building trust and agreeing a shared vision and purpose – with these being written by residents themselves.

The elected customers on the board – their passion, willingness to share their experiences and time, and determination to make a difference – will be the strength of this project, and even at this stage, some themes are already emerging.

Residents are talking not only about physical improvements to homes, but also about communication, trust, consistency and wider issues around stigma in social housing. They are giving their time because they want to improve services, not only for themselves but for others.

And if we ask people to contribute their experience and time, we must show that it leads somewhere.

Good customer influence should lead to services with more respectful, clearer communication, alongside more consistency of delivery. It should remove avoidable barriers and make the experience of social housing feel more dignified.

That is what the CPB will work on – putting this into practice. The insight that comes through the board should inform operational decisions, leadership discussions and the way we judge performance as a business.

I also think there is a wider lesson here for landlords, contractors and sector bodies alike, because many of the issues residents raise are shared across the sector.

Social housing has no shortage of discussion about improvement. The harder task is creating the conditions in which customers can directly shape improvement in the long term.

The direction is clear: if we want better services and stronger relationships with residents, customer-led change has to be built into the way we work from the start. The real test will be whether customer insight goes on to shape service standards, operational decisions and everyday behaviours over time.

With residents helping to lead that work, we have a stronger chance of creating change that lasts.

Judy Hegarty, managing director, Fortem