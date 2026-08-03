How can repairs and maintenance contractors embed resident engagement?

Our new Customer Partnership Board aims to build customer voice into the way asset management services are designed and delivered from the beginning, writes Judy Hegarty, managing director at Fortem
In social housing, engagement is often treated as the point at which residents are asked for their views once a service has already been designed. But if customer voice comes in only at the end of a process, it can only comment on decisions that have already been made.
The stronger, longer-term approach is to give residents influence before and throughout the entire journey, helping to shape planning, delivery and improvement from the outset. After all, they are the ones being impacted in their homes and daily lives by our services and decisions.
For those of us delivering integrated asset management solutions including repairs, maintenance and planned works in people’s homes, in our case on behalf of housing providers across the country, that means building customer voice into the way services are designed and delivered from the beginning.
That is the thinking behind Fortem’s Customer Partnership Board (CPB), part of our effort to make sure the voices of residents who receive our services are reflected in how we design, deliver and improve them, so the voice becomes central to our business.
Customer voice is essential in service delivery, but also in support functions, so it is the whole of Fortem listening to the resident. The CPB brings together residents from the housing providers we work with and senior Fortem colleagues to help shape services, priorities and decision-making over time.
The board includes residents not just from the various housing providers we serve, but from different geographical areas, life and career paths, ensuring diversity of thought and lived experience.
“Resident engagement and involvement have improved greatly in recent years, but often in retrospect: a resident may be asked how a repair went or whether communication was clear”
After being chaired for the first year by tenant engagement membership body Tpas, which will bring further expertise and direction, the CPB will then be chaired by a resident trained to take on that role; this is not just about hearing perspectives, but also about building resident leadership.
In this vein, there will always be more customers on the board than Fortem representatives, a balance that will ensure influence from those who know how our services work and impact residents, while still including those with decision-making powers.
The CPB also includes Chris Hone, a director on the Fortem board, helping to ensure residents’ voices are heard and represented at the highest level of the business.
Resident engagement and involvement have improved greatly in recent years, but often in retrospect: a resident may be asked how a repair went or whether communication was clear. The next step is making sure customer influence is built into the decisions, standards and behaviours that shape services before residents experience them.
For many, the day-to-day experience of social housing can still involve unnecessary frustration. Reporting a repair, waiting for updates, understanding what happens next or resolving a problem can all feel harder than they should.
Our aim is to deliver a service that feels clear, respectful, responsive and easy to navigate. That is closely linked to Fortem’s Every Home Matters ethos: recognising that every decision, update and visit has a direct impact on the person living in that home.
This is where we believe the CPB can add real value – it can provide a structured, collaborative environment with the sole purpose of putting customer voice at the centre and making real change.
“Good customer influence should lead to services with more respectful, clearer communication, alongside more consistency of delivery”
We are still in the early stages, and it is worth being honest about the fact that we know the CPB will take time to get established and make a difference, but this is a long-term investment. Year one is focused on listening, building trust and agreeing a shared vision and purpose – with these being written by residents themselves.
The elected customers on the board – their passion, willingness to share their experiences and time, and determination to make a difference – will be the strength of this project, and even at this stage, some themes are already emerging.
Residents are talking not only about physical improvements to homes, but also about communication, trust, consistency and wider issues around stigma in social housing. They are giving their time because they want to improve services, not only for themselves but for others.
And if we ask people to contribute their experience and time, we must show that it leads somewhere.
Good customer influence should lead to services with more respectful, clearer communication, alongside more consistency of delivery. It should remove avoidable barriers and make the experience of social housing feel more dignified.
That is what the CPB will work on – putting this into practice. The insight that comes through the board should inform operational decisions, leadership discussions and the way we judge performance as a business.
I also think there is a wider lesson here for landlords, contractors and sector bodies alike, because many of the issues residents raise are shared across the sector.
Social housing has no shortage of discussion about improvement. The harder task is creating the conditions in which customers can directly shape improvement in the long term.
The direction is clear: if we want better services and stronger relationships with residents, customer-led change has to be built into the way we work from the start. The real test will be whether customer insight goes on to shape service standards, operational decisions and everyday behaviours over time.
With residents helping to lead that work, we have a stronger chance of creating change that lasts.
Judy Hegarty, managing director, Fortem
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