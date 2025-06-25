How can social landlords ensure their heat networks are fit for the future?

That does not mean the change will be easy, says Mark Foxcroft, a partner at law firm Devonshires. “It’s particularly challenging for the registered provider sector,” he says. “They are [already] being regulated more heavily, they have so many boxes to tick on that side… and money is few and far between.”

Opportunities for landlords

Other experts, however, see the opportunities the new regime presents.

‘‘When regulation comes in, there are a lot of private equity companies waiting in the wings to come and start investing,” says Daniel Perager, head of heat, energy and water at 66,500-home Notting Hill Genesis. “We’ve had very high-level discussions – there are lots of companies willing to actually adopt or even purchase existing heat network systems.”

That could be good news for social landlords with older, less efficient heat networks, and in turn for the sector more widely. “We have to be building new [heat networks] better, but we also have to address those legacy ones, because otherwise the new ones will crunch into reputational damage [suffered by] the legacy ones, where customers are going, ‘Do you know how much my heating costs? Do you know how unreliable it is?’” says Nicholas Doyle, co-founder and director of Chirpy Heat. “So we have to do both at the same time… We’ve got to sort out those legacy ones as well to make sure that we deliver for existing customers.”

For Lisa Sharples, energy and heat network manager at 25,000-home Great Places Housing Group, heat networks offer a unique opportunity to provide equitable access to decarbonised heating that is also affordable to customers. “But only when it’s done with care, with thought and with future-proofing,” she says.

While the new regulatory landscape will present challenges, Ms Sharples adds, it could help housing providers deliver on those promises. “It offers us an opportunity to ensure we are delivering fair pricing to our customers,” she says. “There is benchmarking out there, so we’ll know that our heat networks are performing well… It’s the right thing for our customers. They don’t want to live in a scheme where they have high costs and unreliable service, which is the reason the regulations are coming in… it opens us up to be more strategic, to understand where we sit and what we can do to improve.”