How can social landlords make older housing stock more energy efficient?

Cooling inverter pumps could be on the retrofit agenda in coming years with the increase in hot weather in the UK, however there are other ways to reduce the temperature in a home, says Glenn Allan @Capita_TS #UKhousing (sponsored)

Older housing stock needs to become more energy efficient in order to hit government decarbonisation targets. How should social landlords approach the work? Glenn Allan @Capita_TS explains #UKhousing (sponsored)

The government has promised a £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund over the next 10 years, but so far this is only being drip-fed in instalments.

But how do social landlords approach the job of retrofitting their existing older stock to make homes more energy efficient? With many faced with properties of varying ages, there are crucial investment decisions to be made in the next few years – all while increasingly precarious balance sheets are having to be managed.

Decarbonisation is a huge challenge for social landlords. As the government steps up its push for net zero, registered providers are faced with the prospect of having to get all their properties up to Energy Performance Certificate Band C by 2030. Alongside building safety and developing new homes, it is the issue that continues to weigh heavily on the minds of executives across the sector.

How are landlords approaching the issue of retrofitting properties to make them more energy efficient?

A surprising number of landlords are tending to just sit back and wait to see what a few leading organisations are doing before they take the plunge, but with the way energy costs have increased recently and are predicted to go up again in the autumn, it is more important than ever that they get moving on it now.

A lot of landlords seem to be talking about it, but haven’t really moved forward on the journey. They know they’ve got to do it, but there are so many other challenges going on at the moment. For example, there’s still a huge backlog of repairs from COVID-19. So there is pressure on landlords to address those issues first.

But with retrofitting there are the supply chain issues, due to Brexit, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. There are a lot of outside influences that are preventing landlords from starting retrofit jobs. Nevertheless, there is a reluctance from some landlords to get moving on it.

What should landlords be looking to do initially?

The challenge is for landlords to target where they should start. They should try to identify where the ‘quick wins’ are and use data to think about it. You can’t just take a house that was built in 1930 and shove a heat pump in it and expect it to make a difference – it’s not going to make it more energy efficient, just heat it in a different way, and if the property is not well insulated, the heat will escape the same as before. You have to look at the whole house and consider insulation to make the place thermally efficient – that’s the key.

Whereas when landlords are looking at properties that were built only a few years ago, the insulation will already be in place and comply with the latest standards, so switching the heating source will be easier to achieve.

For Capita, we want to help landlords in these initial stages to evaluate housing stock to build a strategy and maximise their funding.