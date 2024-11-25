How can social landlords use data to tackle fuel poverty?

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More than half of social tenants (56%) are going without heating to save money thanks to spiralling energy bills and the cost of living crisis. That is according to the latest tenant data gathered by housing association LiveWest, which houses tenants across the west of England.

The figure comes from the association’s Slice of Life report, which surveyed tenants to understand the challenges they face around poverty, health and quality of life. When it was shared by Suzanne Brown, the landlord’s executive director of operations, to start our roundtable discussion – in association with smart technology provider Switchee – it elicited a series of knowing nods from her fellow panellists. The problem is one they all recognise, but could using data more effectively help to find a shared answer?

Matt Corbett, director at L&Q Foundation, says his organisation has its own statistics illustrating the worrying scale of the problem. “When we surveyed our residents a couple of years ago, almost 40% said they were having to choose between spending money on energy and bills or on food.”

And Cathy Gallagher, one of three welfare benefits advisors at Essex-based housing association CHP, says she and her colleagues are experiencing huge demand for their services. It is not just fuel poverty that falls on her desk; Department for Work and Pensions admin backlogs mean many tenants are going without a full income for months, which can push a family into crisis.

“Rather than just doing benefits, we’re providing more support, because form-filling and waiting for someone to get a benefit takes months. We do food vouchers, fuel vouchers and we’re trying to talk to people’s energy providers,” she explains. Working through how best to help someone takes time. “I could spend a whole day supporting one person. They can’t survive. They can’t eat. They can’t heat their property up,” she says.