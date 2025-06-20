How can the next London Plan unlock housebuilding?

We must address viability issues to unlock the housing delivery we need, writes Tom Copley, deputy mayor of London for housing and residential development #UKhousing

Rents continue to rise, more and more people are forced into unsuitable accommodation, or even homelessness, and Londoners risk being priced out of the city they call home.

But housing remains one of the biggest issues facing our city. Global instability affecting supply chains, and the frankly disastrous record of the last government, have combined to deepen the crisis.

We have a record to be proud of in London – more new council homes than anywhere else in the country, exceeding our last target for genuinely affordable homes, and delivering more homes than at any point since the 1930s before the pandemic.

When the mayor launched a consultation on the next London Plan last month, his message was clear: we are prioritising housing delivery and good growth.

To meet demand, London needs 88,000 new homes per year over the next decade. London has never built at this scale in the past. It’s a huge challenge, which partners of many sectors and sizes must rise to meet.

Speaking to house builders, housing associations and leaders from national and local government at the launch of the consultation, we discussed taking tough decisions, such as exploring the release of parts of the green belt. While the mayor will continue to take a brownfield-first approach, releasing some green belt land is critical to delivering the required quality and quantity of housing – particularly affordable housing.

“London has never built at this scale in the past. It’s a huge challenge, which partners of many sectors and sizes must rise to meet”

It will mean we can deliver more dense, well-connected developments, providing much-needed homes while also improving London’s natural environment.

It is no secret, however, that conditions for housebuilding are harder than ever. London has suffered from sky-high construction costs due to the war in Ukraine, Brexit and COVID, now further compounded by higher interest rates and lengthy delays from the new Building Safety Regulator.

London holds the unenviable distinction of being one of the most expensive cities in the world in which to build, now rivalled only by Geneva. When I speak to our housing delivery partners, it’s clear we must address viability issues to unlock the housing delivery we need.