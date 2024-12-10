How can the sector do more with less?

There is scope, too, in freeing staff from having to work in the same way they always have done. “I’m interested in how we can help colleagues find solutions for themselves and feel more supported, because it is a really hard job and it has changed massively.”

Prevention is better than cure

One way to squeeze more from existing resources could be to identify areas where a large amount of money is being spent to little effect. Temporary accommodation is one such problem, says Ian Davis, chief executive of Enfield Council.

“What we’ve seen [in London] is more and more money going into paying for expensive [temporary] accommodation – a very bad use of the public purse,” he says. “It means less money being invested upstream into those universal services, into those targeted interventions. So I’m really hopeful that after [the Autumn Budget], there’s money – not just for the accommodation, but for investing in good upstream services that focus on the most vulnerable people.”

Another factor adding to the pressures on the sector is the shortfall in recruitment into housing. “Trying to bring people in at all levels is really tough,” says Mr Davis. “We’re all competing against each other.”

He says there is still a lingering perception that roles in housing and the construction industries are not high-quality jobs. “Actually they are fantastic jobs: sustainable, good employment, good salaries. We really need to work together to try and get that pipeline moving. So how do we work with schools? How do we work with colleges?” he asks.

Landlords need to focus on making a housing career more appealing to the younger generation, agrees Gurpreet Dhillon, HR business partner at Anchor. “It’s not just about this year – it’s looking five years ahead. A lot of useful discussions come out of that.” She praised the University of Reading for its programmes to boost student social mobility, and suggested tapping into similar projects at other institutions. “How can we sponsor those programmes to get some of those students working with us, either as placements or sponsorship programmes, and get leaders out there to talk at some of these events?” she asks.

In 2022, Southern Housing Group merged with Optivo. The two years of integration since then have presented an opportunity to look at business operations, says Tom Paul, executive director of strategy and change at the resulting 80,000-home organisation, Southern Housing. “We haven’t done too much reinventing the wheel,” he says. “Unless a programme comes to an end, and then it’s the time to think, ‘Well, what should that wheel be?’”