How can the sector support vulnerable customers facing cancer?

People are not comfortable discussing cancer or cancer treatments with customer service operatives who have little awareness or understanding of the complexity of their individual circumstances.

Vulnerable customers with cancer should not be penalised for their illness with poor service; neither should they be faced with inflexible policies that fail to take into account their changing needs.

There is clearly a widespread lack of understanding of cancer side-effects, symptoms and the impact it has on day-to-day living. The cumulative effect this has on a person’s emotional well-being and recovery is incalculable.

Customer service staff are also being failed by a lack of cancer-specific training. They need to feel confident when speaking to people affected by cancer. Only by equipping them with the right knowledge, skills and tools will they be able to provide a better service and be more effective in dealing with customers. This means customers will be happy and more likely to return. This also makes the employee feel better.

When employers show they are striving to better understand and support people living with and beyond cancer, this not only improves the relationship with customers, but also internally with their staff.

“Vulnerable customers with cancer should not be penalised for their illness with poor service; neither should they be faced with inflexible policies that fail to take into account their changing needs”

The National House Building Council (NHBC) identified a need for specialist training when frontline staff reported having difficulty talking to customers with cancer. Their own data revealed that, increasingly, health issues such as cancer were affecting their customers. Frontline colleagues lacked the knowledge to support these customers.

The solution? They are now using an effective, bespoke training framework created by Cancer Support UK, featuring NHBC-specific scenarios, as well as information about cancer, treatment options, side-effects and skills such as active listening. They have also made a vulnerable-customer e-learning module available to all employees.

The FCA expects organisations to be able to identify possible indicators of consumer vulnerability at the point of sale and during the servicing of financial products. It stresses that staff should have the right skills to meet those needs. A failure to have due regard for the vulnerability of customers can result in significant regulatory consequences for organisations.

The social housing sector needs to ensure that staff have sufficient knowledge about cancer and are able to refer customers on to specialised support as appropriate. More flexible policies need to be developed to help people affected by cancer manage mortgage repayments and other credit commitments.

Only with appropriate specialist cancer training can customer service teams ensure fair treatment and achieve positive outcomes for both the customer and their organisation.

Mark Guymer, chief executive, Cancer Support UK