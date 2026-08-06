How can the sector take ‘circularity’ beyond a buzzword?

Fortunately, technology and digitalisation can change the pace of adoption. Circularity becomes significantly more achievable when project teams can see what is available, understand its condition and compliance, and plan for reuse early enough to influence design and procurement.

Material exchange platforms are a good starting point. They allow surplus products from strip-outs and refurbishments to be listed and bought by others, rather than sent to landfill. For contractors, this can reduce waste costs. For clients, it can reduce procurement costs and mitigate supply constraints where recycled product demand is high, but supply is tight.

However, this is not without the practical challenges of material availability, securing warranties and impact on insurance premiums.

Material libraries and material banks go further than exchange platforms by building inventory across portfolios or regions. The concept is simple: capture what is coming out of buildings, store it appropriately, and make it available for future projects.

In the UK, there is no shortage of industrial and warehousing capability, so the challenge around storing items is easily solved. The harder part is creating an organised system that can be accessed by multiple project teams, with clear data standards and governance.

“Circularity relies on information. Without reliable data, teams default to the safest route”

Digital inventories are the foundation for that. They can record quantities, location, condition, certification details and other information needed to support specification and risk decisions. They also help shift circularity from opportunistic to planned. If a design team knows early what materials are available from another site, reuse becomes a procurement strategy, not a last-minute compromise.

The UK’s first circular construction hub was recently launched in east London in the borough of Newham. This is an effort to bridge the gap between theory and action, as it will enable large-scale material reuse by storing waste from construction and demolition processes.

To unlock the full potential of reuse, material passports will play an important role. They are intended to preserve knowledge about what has been installed so future owners and project teams can understand the building’s components long after the original delivery team has moved on. In time, passports could reduce uncertainty around what is in an asset, how much life it has left, and how it can be retained or reused.

The point is not to introduce technology for its own sake. The point is that circularity relies on information. Without reliable data, teams default to the safest route: buy new, dispose of old, minimise perceived risk. Digital tools can reduce that friction by making reuse transparent and auditable.

Awareness is rising, but it is not enough. Circular construction and the technology that supports it will only become the norm when the whole supply chain understands it in practical terms.

The next phase of the circular economy will be decided by who closes the education gap, and who uses digitalisation to make circular decisions easier, quicker and lower risk. The winners will be the teams that treat circularity as part of mainstream cost, schedule and asset strategy, not as a late-stage sustainability gesture.

Deepika Singhal, head of ESG and sustainability, Hollis