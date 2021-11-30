How can we accelerate the response to the climate emergency in the housing sector?

Dr Gemma Burgess and David Cowans call for more collaboration and evidence-gathering, to ensure that carbon-zero changes made to residents’ homes are really improvements for the tenant #UKhousing

Is a lack of funding the real challenge? A key problem is knowledge about and trust in the technology. Most of us have, until recently, given little thought to our gas boiler save to get it serviced once a year, let alone made an effort to really understand how it works. Yet now we must all become experts in air-source and ground-source heat pumps, or at least trust in the information that we are given when we are told these are the future.

Places for People and the University of Cambridge are working together to explore the main challenges and opportunities in delivering net-zero new-build housing, putting the needs and aspirations of the residents of affordable housing at the centre. With the recent policy announcements, we have clear government aspirations for a net-zero future. These will only be achieved if we consider the financial investment, the technology and the people.

As an owner and manager of over 219,000 homes, how can Places for People, and other large-scale property owners, plan effectively for a zero-carbon future?

“As an owner and manager of over 219,000 homes, how can Places for People, and other large-scale property owners, plan effectively for a zero-carbon future?”

Buildings are responsible for approximately one-third of worldwide carbon emissions, and energy use in our homes accounts for 14% of all emissions. Yet government deadlines for decarbonisation have been missed and policies revised.

Together with Unlock Net Zero and the Wheatley Group, Places for People recently hosted a COP26 fringe event to spark collaboration about how we in the housing sector can contribute to the delivery of net zero. We all recognise the urgency of the climate emergency, and the housing sector must respond rapidly to the net-zero agenda.

But where do we find the information about what technology to invest in, how do we know it works, how can we be sure that it will last us the next 20 years and that it will be reliable and easy to maintain? How do we know what the next big thing will be and where this idea might come from? How can we be flexible and adapt to future ideas?

These are difficult enough questions to think about in the context of our own individual homes. But as a large-scale housing provider, it is crucial to get it right. Any investment must be of benefit to the people housed. It would be unethical to experiment and fail in the homes of customers, many of whom are low-income households or vulnerable in some way.

This does not mean that investment should not be made in the retrofit and development of new net-zero homes. Places for People is learning how to invest in retrofitting existing properties and in the development of new sustainable communities. For example, on one development, Places for People has transformed more than 100 properties into highly energy-efficient homes that are not only helping to reduce costs for customers but also improving their well-being.

“Any investment must be of benefit to the people housed. It would be unethical to experiment and fail in the homes of customers, many of whom are low-income households or vulnerable in some way”

The project in Padiham, Lancashire, involved 1970s-built properties with various design flaws that were causing a number of issues, including damp, mould and draughts. Heat was generated by old electrical storage heaters and the majority of customers were using pre-payment meters.

This resulted in high energy costs and a struggle to stay warm. To tackle these issues, Places for People worked with European partners to deliver a transformational large-scale refurbishment targeted at reducing customers’ energy consumption by 75%.

Places for People secured a grant (€1m) from an EU-funded research and innovation programme and invested a further £1m in the project, which forms part of DREEAM, an initiative aiming to demonstrate that renovating at a larger scale enables better integration of renewable energy and is more cost-effective.

Energy-efficiency measures in each home included new highly efficient storage heaters, solar panels, external wall insulation, energy-efficient windows, internal ventilation and new hot-water systems. The electric storage heating was installed to futureproof against the decline of gas as a source of fuel. Customer engagement was a fundamental part of the project’s success.

“Some customers’ bills have been reduced by more than half, most damp issues have been eliminated and customers feel warmer and happier”

Extensive consultation with residents ensured that people could have a say in the design process and understood the project drivers. Feedback so far has revealed that some customers’ bills have been reduced by more than half, that most damp issues have been eliminated, and customers feel warmer and happier and have a real sense of pride in the community.

But collectively, as an industry, are we creating a robust, accessible evidence base of what works? Are we sharing best practice and learning from what doesn’t work as effectively as we could be? Do we really understand the costs in the short and long term? Are we creating homes and energy systems that work for the people who have to live in and use them? We advocate for more retrofit and net-zero pilots, but also for a compendium that brings all such pilots together in one place to facilitate learning across the sector.

A second challenge is about definitions. This might seem an academic point, but what exactly do we mean by a net zero or sustainable home? If we have no agreed definition of what we are trying to achieve, how do we know if we are delivering it? Are we clear as a sector what the outcomes we want to achieve really are? How can we come to an agreement as an industry about what net zero means and how this translates into specific outcome targets?