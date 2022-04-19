How Cardiff landlords are tackling under-representation

In Tai Pawb’s survey of more than 830 Welsh housing employees, one in nine people of colour said they had experienced racism or xenophobia from colleagues in the previous three years, compared with one in 14 white Europeans and one in 100 white British staff.

It found fewer people of colour felt able to “voice contrary opinions and speak up” at work, and fewer people of colour and white Europeans felt respected and valued by their teammates – even though nearly all respondents said race equality and diversity was important to them.

While only 3% of white British colleagues thought the accessibility of their organisation’s services for ethnic minority people was poor or very poor, 16% of people of colour had that view.

Some examples of what a transformation to service delivery could look like come from Taff’s other recent anti-racism work. The association analysed its data and found that Black, Asian and minority ethnic tenants were more likely to be in rent arrears. (The landlord is currently analysing these findings further to understand why and what it could do to change this situation.)

Taff’s development programme is another example. Black, Asian and minority ethnic tenants are more likely to be overcrowded.

“Our housing system doesn’t cater for that, right now. In Cardiff, the push is for [building] smaller properties. But a big part of our community is telling us: no, we need big family houses, because we’re big families,” says Ms White. “And, of course, they’re more expensive to develop, harder to find land for. So we could go for the easy wins, which would be 50 one-bed flats, but really, what we need is 15 five-bed houses. That’s hard, in terms of making the case for some of that politically.”

“You couldn’t run away from the fact that, as a leadership team and as a board, and our colleague make-up in general, it didn’t match the communities that we work in, and that was a big issue for us”

Mr Segulle adds: “I grew up in a house of 11 siblings and my mother, and we lived in a four-bedroom house in Manchester. So I know what overcrowding feels like. But we were not in the middle of a pandemic. You have intergenerational living in the same house, and somebody will have COVID-19, and there is no way for them to isolate. So the whole family is exposed to that. They are catching it, and because they work on the frontline, they don’t have the luxury of working from home [and] not many of them are in senior positions. So they have to go on working.”

Knowledge and understanding on the board could shift the priorities and strategy of a housing association, which could have a significant impact.

Another important aim is for potential board members to have access to new opportunities to use their expertise. Naveeda Morgan is head of finance at CCHA and sits on the board of Pathway to Board. She also sat on the board of the Welsh Refugee Council for the past six years. “This isn’t something where people pay into it to then be able to get a board member out of it so they can say, ‘Look, we’ve got X amount from a diverse background.’ If it became that, then something’s gone horribly wrong somewhere. This is about lifting people up who’ve got this wealth of experience, adding them to this big pot of board members who are available to companies, housing associations [and other organisations] to improve our own communities.”