How chatbots have allowed us to add to the support we offer our colleagues and customers

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Whether you like it or not, AI is here to stay, so how do we embrace it for colleagues and customers? This is a relatively new question for the housing sector, as Mark Cottier explains
As consumers we’ve all had our experiences with chatbots over recent years and those experiences have been varied to say the least. It goes from one being straightforward and helpful, to another leaving you wanting to reach in the computer, grab the chatbot and throttle it. OK, the last one is a bit extreme, but you get my point.
At Home Group, we introduced automated chat functionality for internal colleagues in early 2020. The idea being to introduce a range of tools to support their work and make them feel more at home in our business.
These included our First Year at Home chatbot tool, which is automatic for new starters and takes them through all the essential milestones within their first year. It also prompts their managers to ensure there are regular check-ins, both on a personal and professional capacity. We recognise the importance, especially for those new to the business, that they feel valued and that their well-being is being considered, too.
We’ve also introduced chatbot tools to support the use of our internal communications platform, Workplace, and a glossary bot to educate colleagues around the specialist language that we use. We understand that in social housing, we use both a range of technical language that may be unfamiliar, as well as our own business-specific terms for opportunities and groups which colleagues may want to be a part of.
We have also developed smaller, time-sensitive chatbots and tools that we can use to feed into our internal communications activities, especially around awareness days. We do a lot of work on equality, diversity and inclusion campaigns, as well as sharing colleague and customer experiences, but the ability to then also add interactive elements helps the information to be absorbed.
All our chatbots have been developed with input from colleagues across the business, which has been our real power as internal communicators driving the project. We’re skilled in building these relationships across the business and identifying the key information needed to be shared more widely in our regular communications and in educating the chatbot we are using those exact same skills.
“We felt that chatbots could provide a powerful way of supporting customers with readily available information while easing the burden on existing staff”
Since launching to colleagues in July, it has been a huge success with significant uptake. In the first four months, more than 760 colleagues had engaged with our colleague chatbots, providing an extra level of engagement and interaction on top of what they receive directly from their team and managers. It’s about striking a balance between using technology and retaining that human touch that has made our business so successful – and we think we’re finding a good balance so far.
The success we had with chatbot for colleagues to date made us think how we could utilise it to the benefit of our customers. We felt that chatbots could provide a powerful way of supporting customers with readily available information while easing the burden on existing staff.
However, we knew this would be a new and significant step in our engagement journey with customers – one we felt could backfire if we got it wrong, with the end result leaving people feel more frustrated than before they started.
I dare say it’s a dilemma for the other communicators in social housing who are contemplating, or have taken, a similar step.
Our success, though, was dependent on our ability to work collaboratively with colleagues across the business, and to ensure the project was easy for colleagues to input into and, importantly, influence.
The result was our Help for Customers chatbot. Designed in partnership with colleagues to support them when they’re working directly with our customers, as well as provide a bridge between our technology and the personal contact with which our customers are more familiar.
It has allowed for a more effective approach, with our colleagues able to advise and guide customers through the information rather than overwhelming them with it. It has also allowed for us to capture much-needed customer data in a standardised way, maximising the amount of support we can secure for our customers. This is a vital part of our business responsibilities, as a large proportion of our customers continue to face challenges from the cost of living crisis.
“In the first six months after its launch, our Help for Customers chatbot was able to support 65 customers, with more than 220 instances of help reported”
Through this chatbot, our colleagues have been able to support customers to receive cost of living payments, disability payments, winter fuel payments and warm home discounts, as well as being able to refer them into our financial inclusion team, which is then able to try and recoup even more money for our customers.
In the first six months after its launch, our Help for Customers chatbot was able to support 65 customers, with more than 220 instances of help reported. In other words, our chatbot was able to help our customers with an average of three to four issues at a time, which otherwise may have taken them multiple conversations and meetings with colleagues.
Within those 65 customers’ requests for help, we were able to support:
In the time since that data was gathered, we have seen use cases and positive outcomes from our chatbot continue to increase. At present, our chatbot is safe from the wrath of frustrated users!
We’re still taking relatively small steps on our chatbot journey, but we are continually looking for opportunities to widen our stride and expand our offer to colleagues and customers. Key to this is looking at best practice outside the housing sector, towards those who have fine-tuned their offer to the point where customers want to reach into their computer and hug their chatbot.
Our first hug is maybe some way down the road, but we’d be delighted with a small pat on the back for now.
Mark Cottier, internal communication change lead, Home Group
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