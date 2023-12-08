How chatbots have allowed us to add to the support we offer our colleagues and customers

Our success, though, was dependent on our ability to work collaboratively with colleagues across the business, and to ensure the project was easy for colleagues to input into and, importantly, influence.

The result was our Help for Customers chatbot. Designed in partnership with colleagues to support them when they’re working directly with our customers, as well as provide a bridge between our technology and the personal contact with which our customers are more familiar.

It has allowed for a more effective approach, with our colleagues able to advise and guide customers through the information rather than overwhelming them with it. It has also allowed for us to capture much-needed customer data in a standardised way, maximising the amount of support we can secure for our customers. This is a vital part of our business responsibilities, as a large proportion of our customers continue to face challenges from the cost of living crisis.

“In the first six months after its launch, our Help for Customers chatbot was able to support 65 customers, with more than 220 instances of help reported”

Through this chatbot, our colleagues have been able to support customers to receive cost of living payments, disability payments, winter fuel payments and warm home discounts, as well as being able to refer them into our financial inclusion team, which is then able to try and recoup even more money for our customers.

In the first six months after its launch, our Help for Customers chatbot was able to support 65 customers, with more than 220 instances of help reported. In other words, our chatbot was able to help our customers with an average of three to four issues at a time, which otherwise may have taken them multiple conversations and meetings with colleagues.

Within those 65 customers’ requests for help, we were able to support:

50 cost of living payment applications

12 disability cost of living payment applications

27 warm home discounts and 21 winter fuel payment applications

10 crisis grants or community care grant applications

29 referrals to Home Group’s financial inclusion team

38 customers to be identified as at risk of fuel poverty

15 cases of specific issues with customers’ homes to be logged

In the time since that data was gathered, we have seen use cases and positive outcomes from our chatbot continue to increase. At present, our chatbot is safe from the wrath of frustrated users!

We’re still taking relatively small steps on our chatbot journey, but we are continually looking for opportunities to widen our stride and expand our offer to colleagues and customers. Key to this is looking at best practice outside the housing sector, towards those who have fine-tuned their offer to the point where customers want to reach into their computer and hug their chatbot.

Our first hug is maybe some way down the road, but we’d be delighted with a small pat on the back for now.

Mark Cottier, internal communication change lead, Home Group