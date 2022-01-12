How co-ops take ownership of resident issues

Resident co-ops have lessons for the broader social housing sector, says Imtiaz Vohra
Homeownership is not always about deposits and mortgages. Residents, or “members”, who live in co-operative housing do not buy their individual home outright.
Instead, every member holds a one-pound share in the co-op’s homes, and this provides a solid sense of long-term interest and control.
I work for PA Housing, and for the past nine years I’ve been service manager for two multi-ethnic housing co-operatives in Leicester. PA is a 23,000-home housing association, but it also works with 374 co-op members.
Through working very closely with these members, I’ve realised there is a great deal my colleagues within PA Housing and, indeed, across the housing sector, can learn from the way co-ops are run.
This is especially relevant in light of the Regulator of Social Housing’s Reshaping consumer regulation: our principles and approach policy paper, published in November, which outlines its initial thinking around how it will put in place the changes to consumer regulation described in the Social Housing White Paper.
Although still very much a work in progress and subject to consultation, the regulator’s approach is likely to include a new set of tenant satisfaction measures.
“In the 1980s, many Black, Asian and minority ethnic co-ops were founded to offer a safe and fair space for minorities, when they were finding their needs were not being met elsewhere”
Housing providers can look to co-ops to find out more about how to strengthen consumer relationships, albeit on a small scale.
This is what others can take away from co-op experience:
Be ready to solve problems
In the 1980s, many Black, Asian and minority ethnic co-ops were founded to offer a safe and fair space for minorities, when they were finding their needs were not being met elsewhere.
From the outset, co-ops were places that offered solutions, and members were promised the services they would be offered would genuinely work for them.
Nearly 40 years later, we expect to solve problems as they arise, and constantly adapt to our residents’ needs.
Be directly accountable
News moves fast in a co-op. The committee members, including chairs, live in the co-op’s homes, so they are very much in touch with what is happening with their friends and neighbours.
“The committee members know what it is like to live in one of our homes – this makes their experience invaluable. They are personally invested in the long-term health and wellbeing of their communities”
Our residents know who my team and I am, and that we are directly accountable for the services they receive. This means that they often come to me with any problems.
With large housing providers, it can be difficult for residents to feel a strong sense of connection with their landlord. However, it is possible to replicate the relationship members of our co-ops have with me. For example, PA Housing is working hard to ensure all residents have direct contact with members of our Team Purple. From my experience, first and foremost, people want to feel heard.
Residents need a clear and realistic understanding of exactly who within their landlord’s organisation has responsibility for overseeing their case, so that there is accountability, and the best of intentions don’t get lost somewhere along the line.
Lived experience matters most
Rather than a traditional board, the co-op is run by a committee of tenants.
The committee members know what it is like to live in one of our homes – this makes their experience invaluable. They are personally invested in the long-term health and well-being of their communities, and they understand – perhaps better than anyone else – the backgrounds of the people who live around them.
Treat residents as individuals
We have a very high level of responsibility for repairs within the co-ops, and we adapt our policies following regular feedback and an annual tenant survey. Also, importantly, we make our service offerings fit the culture and community of our members. For example, in Asian culture, you can never have enough storage, so we offer loft boarding and ladders so the space can be used.
“Sometimes we are simply unable to meet the demands residents place on us, and when this is the case, it is essential to be transparent about what we cannot do and why we cannot do it”
We had a case where an older couple were struggling with taking care of their garden and they wanted it to be slabbed. It is not something we usually do – and most providers would remind residents that the garden is their responsibility; however, we always look at things on a case-by-case basis, and I’m confident the committee will take the couple’s medical circumstances into consideration and decide to provide the support they need.
Being able to adapt and to treat residents as individuals means we can deliver excellent customer service.
Manage expectations
With high service standards come high expectations. Sometimes we are simply unable to meet the demands residents place on us, and when this is the case, it is essential to be transparent about what we cannot do and why we cannot do it.
Delivering more and better does not necessarily quieten all dissatisfaction.
The point is that we understand what our residents want, and we can grow and change to meet their longer-term needs safe in the knowledge that we’ve done all we can.
Imtiaz Vohra, co-ops service manager, PA Housing
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