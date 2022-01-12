How co-ops take ownership of resident issues

Through working very closely with these members, I’ve realised there is a great deal my colleagues within PA Housing and, indeed, across the housing sector, can learn from the way co-ops are run.

I work for PA Housing, and for the past nine years I’ve been service manager for two multi-ethnic housing co-operatives in Leicester. PA is a 23,000-home housing association, but it also works with 374 co-op members.

Instead, every member holds a one-pound share in the co-op’s homes, and this provides a solid sense of long-term interest and control.

Homeownership is not always about deposits and mortgages. Residents, or “members”, who live in co-operative housing do not buy their individual home outright.

This is especially relevant in light of the Regulator of Social Housing’s Reshaping consumer regulation: our principles and approach policy paper, published in November, which outlines its initial thinking around how it will put in place the changes to consumer regulation described in the Social Housing White Paper.

Although still very much a work in progress and subject to consultation, the regulator’s approach is likely to include a new set of tenant satisfaction measures.

“In the 1980s, many Black, Asian and minority ethnic co-ops were founded to offer a safe and fair space for minorities, when they were finding their needs were not being met elsewhere”

Housing providers can look to co-ops to find out more about how to strengthen consumer relationships, albeit on a small scale.

This is what others can take away from co-op experience:

Be ready to solve problems

In the 1980s, many Black, Asian and minority ethnic co-ops were founded to offer a safe and fair space for minorities, when they were finding their needs were not being met elsewhere.

From the outset, co-ops were places that offered solutions, and members were promised the services they would be offered would genuinely work for them.

Nearly 40 years later, we expect to solve problems as they arise, and constantly adapt to our residents’ needs.

Be directly accountable

News moves fast in a co-op. The committee members, including chairs, live in the co-op’s homes, so they are very much in touch with what is happening with their friends and neighbours.

“The committee members know what it is like to live in one of our homes – this makes their experience invaluable. They are personally invested in the long-term health and wellbeing of their communities”

Our residents know who my team and I am, and that we are directly accountable for the services they receive. This means that they often come to me with any problems.

With large housing providers, it can be difficult for residents to feel a strong sense of connection with their landlord. However, it is possible to replicate the relationship members of our co-ops have with me. For example, PA Housing is working hard to ensure all residents have direct contact with members of our Team Purple. From my experience, first and foremost, people want to feel heard.