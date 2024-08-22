How council housing finances have run down and what can be done about it

News that three London councils have deferred new housebuilding projects was another of the red flags that signal the worrying state of council housing finances. One of the three councils, Southwark, is leading an unprecedented initiative by 20 of the biggest local authority landlords to draw the issue to ministers’ attention.

Their interim recommendations include changes to the Right to Buy, more investment, rescuing stalled projects and removal of some of the restrictions which prevent councils from investing.

They call for investment plans that would support new build and would also allow them to achieve net zero and higher standards in the existing stock.