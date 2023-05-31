Changes to building and fire safety legislation can actually help social landlords with insulation, decarbonisation, noise reduction and energy costs, says @GerdaSecurity’s Alastair Thompson #UKhousing (sponsored)

As a wave of building and fire safety legislative measures are implemented, Inside Housing speaks to Alastair Thompson, chief executive of Gerda Security Products, GSP Group, to discuss what landlords should consider around fire door safety.

How do legislative changes impact fire door safety?

In a number of ways. First, the Fire Safety Act 2021 requires that fire risk assessments must now include the external envelope of the building, as well as flat entrance doorsets. Previously, the focus was on the common areas only. This is important for housing providers, as it removes any ambiguity, enabling them to bring their doors up to standard. The act also calls for a suitable system of maintenance.

Then we have the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022, which say “a responsible person” must have documentation showing fire doors are of the right design specification and installation for their location.

On top of this, there are mandatory visual checks on fire doors, which are carried out quarterly for common parts (stairwells, corridors, lobbies and service room doorsets) and annually for flat entrance doors. Repairs have to be carried out by a competent contractor or organisation.

The Building Safety Act 2022, which focuses on auditing through gateways in design, construction and completion phases for new and existing high-risk buildings, also requires that fire doorsets are regulated by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS).

We successfully underwent one of the new OPSS inspections in the first quarter of this year, as part of an auditing programme for fire doorset manufacturers where designated standards exist, such as external fire doorsets that are UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marked.

What are some of the common flaws in fire doors?

Flaws are often due to legacy issues or poor design. A lack of understanding about the importance of a properly designed fire doorset and its role can lead to misspecification. For example, if a fire doorset is not suitable for its location, it will not perform when needed and it will probably be compromised through misuse.

Common problems include damaged or removed door closers; broken glazing; holes drilled into doors for additional hardware, such as cat-flaps; missing intumescents (substances that expand with heat); and painted-over smoke seals.