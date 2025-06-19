How do we balance nature with housing delivery?

A bold approach to tackling the housing crisis doesn’t need to be at the expense of the environment, writes Jules Pipe, deputy mayor of London for planning, regeneration and skills #UKhousing

Along with its groundbreaking approach to affordable housing, the current plan takes a bold lead on climate change and environmental sustainability.

So the key priorities of the next plan – delivering the homes that Londoners need and unlocking inclusive economic growth – should not be at the expense of nature and the environment.

A modern, green city must embed sustainability into its growth ambition – and the current London Plan has already demonstrated how this can be done successfully through coordinated strategic planning.

It puts a net-zero requirement on developers, which has helped to significantly reduce emissions in an industry that would otherwise have one of the biggest carbon footprints. If developers can’t cut emissions on site by at least 35%, they have to offset it by investing in local climate-action projects, which we expect will provide millions of pounds across London boroughs.

Along with policies on urban greening and increasing biodiversity, the current plan set a high environmental standard for new development, and the best of the sector has gone further.

The mayor’s New London Architecture award showcases how the capital adapts to urban development opportunities and challenges. This year’s prize will recognise schemes that promote the best use of land to support housing delivery, with particular emphasis on nature recovery, urban greening, biodiversity and accessibility.

“Along with policies on urban greening and increasing biodiversity, the current plan set a high environmental standard for new development”

While London’s proud history of requiring high environmental standards for development must shape our future approach, it cannot be used to justify blocking new homes. We urgently need to confront the housing crisis: one in 21 children are officially homeless and London boroughs spend £4m a day on temporary accommodation. This has led the government to set London’s annual need assessment at 88,000 homes a year, far more than we’ve ever built before.

It’s a huge challenge, but one we must do everything in our power to meet. The next plan presents a real opportunity to do so – if we take a bolder approach. We must make best use of the land we have, increase housing density and secure as many homes as possible on brownfield sites.

But with the next plan expected to identify space for the best part of a million homes, that still won’t be enough; we need to explore building on London’s green belt.