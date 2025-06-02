How do we decarbonise all of our buildings?

Any building can be decarbonised, and this should be preferable to new build where possible. Of course, the reality is that a combination of both is crucial, given that the construction sector is responsible for up to 40% of greenhouse gas emissions. Up to 80% can be saved by reuse over demolition and new build, so it’s worth considering retrofitting and reuse first.

In our own portfolio of conversion, we saved numerous materials from waste and reduced the amount of embodied carbon that would have resulted from demolition and new build by up to 70%.

Since the portfolio has been operational, we committed to ongoing investment and energy-focused retrofitting. In collaboration with government initiatives such as the Energy Company Obligation, we are implementing energy-efficiency upgrades across our properties. This was done through improving insulation and upgrading to dual-tariff intelligent heating systems, which are designed to reduce energy consumption and lower carbon emissions.

Our goal was to ensure that all our properties achieved a minimum EPC rating of Band C by 2028, ahead of government targets and contributing to the reduction of fuel poverty among our tenants. Of our properties, 161 have already successfully upgraded from E, F or G ratings to Band B or above, and 96% of our portfolio is already at Band C now, three years ahead of the first government target.

“Sharing best practice and incentivising problem-solving should be the first port of call while we wait for new housing delivery”

However, we are also mindful that we are a private investor with funds to do so. Many housing associations and other registered providers may not be in the same position. That’s we want to see an energy taskforce set up, comprising those who have successfully converted and decarbonised properties like social housing assets, to share the knowledge.

It’s no good simply setting out targets and admonishing those who don’t (or cannot) meet them. Too many housing associations are already in the red. We need to provide expert insight and guidance and incentivise those who do manage to decarbonise their portfolio successfully. This may also attract more institutional investors to the sector.

About 70,000 social housing properties in England are currently empty, on top of the swathes that are energy inefficient, and up to 14% do not meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Sharing best practice and incentivising problem-solving should be the first port of call while we wait for new housing delivery, which will, of course, be higher quality, more energy efficient and purpose built.

But we can’t ignore older properties that serve a crucial purpose but need a bit of attention in the meantime. It’s perfectly possible if we share the knowledge.

Richard Hughes, director, Abode Living