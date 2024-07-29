How do we fund affordable housing in the centre of London?

Between 2022 and 2023, the UK experienced a net loss of 11,684 social rent homes. How does this translate in real terms? A record number of children in England in temporary accommodation.

Where support may once have come from housing associations and social housing providers, soaring costs, higher interest rates and reduced funding have reduced these organisations’ development programmes, making it considerably harder for individuals and families to access the essential security of a home.

Recent figures published by the charity Shelter reveal that the number of social rent homes in England has fallen by a quarter of a million in a decade. We know the UK is facing a countrywide housing crisis, with more and more working people finding themselves homeless.

Of course, some wholesale policy changes and an increase in funding are the real answer to the housing market’s woes, and a clean slate with a new government this summer offers the potential to turn this course on its head and deliver the quality, affordable housing the UK so desperately needs.

But promises have been made before, targets have been set and not met. In the meantime, housing associations can and are using creative means to continue to deliver on their mission to ensure housing – and all the consequent economic, physical and mental health benefits – continues to be refurbished and developed.

For those housing associations with diverse portfolios, commercial assets offer a sustainable source of income that can be reinvested into residential offerings. At Soho Housing, we leverage our commercial estate to the maximum, with every penny ploughed back into refurbishing existing homes or building more.

“We are bringing back underused storage spaces, unused garages and basements across our portfolio to really sweat our commercial assets to support development and investment in our homes”

A great example of this is our recently launched new gallery space for hire in Grade II-listed 36 Great Pulteney Street, one of our first housing association homes. The building was dilapidated when we purchased it in the 1970s, but like many in the area, was occupied by a surprising range of tradespeople who lived and worked in the same rooms. It now has five affordable homes above the gallery and three light and airy gallery spaces for hire, returning it to its original mixed-used state, bringing artisan activity back to the area and increasing our rental stream.

We are bringing back underused storage spaces, unused garages and basements across our portfolio to really sweat our commercial assets to support development and investment in our homes.

Soho Housing continues to believe that it’s not just OK, but crucial for people to live in the heart of London. Without them, it becomes nothing but a sterile visitor destination. This objective is as important today as it was 50 years ago. Uniquely at that time, the association had to deal with mixed-use buildings, and while that brought challenges then, it has reaped great rewards today, helping us to grow an asset base which protects the social housing we own.