How do we know where to build new homes?

The government wants to build millions of new homes to tackle the UK’s housing crisis. It is well established in economic geography that people are drawn to areas with good amenities, job access and schools. A large body of research also finds that where children grow up affects their long-term opportunities.

In other words, where new housing is built matters as much as how much is built. While the government has been clear about its goals on the latter, the former is only addressed at a relatively coarse level – via local authority targets.

Our new research shows that where homes are built within a local authority matters far more than the headline targets set for each area. Using state-of-the-art housing search data from millions of prospective movers, combined with detailed information on available listings, we construct a measure of excess housing demand: the housing gap. This captures the difference between the number of people searching in an area and the homes available.

Using this measure, we can show that 96% of the variation in excess housing demand occurs within local authorities rather than between them, highlighting the importance of the location of sites dedicated to new builds.