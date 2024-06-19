How do we solve the rural housing crisis?

The rural housing affordability crisis is often overlooked, but the figures make for grim reading. CPRE’s research has shown that levels of homelessness in the countryside have leapt by more than 40% in the past five years.

Rates of rough sleeping are higher in seven rural local authorities than they are in London and higher than the national average in many more. Waiting lists for social housing in the countryside have grown to more than 300,000 people, many of whom are unlikely to be offered a home this century if building continues at the current rate.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that solutions to the problem are staring at us – and the next government – square in the face. Although many of these aren’t new, the past few decades have seen a near total lack of political will required to put them into practice.

Should they win power, Labour will have a golden opportunity to change all that and put a stop to a crisis that is tearing the heart out of communities and draining rural areas of skills, economic activity and public services.