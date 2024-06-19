How do we solve the rural housing crisis?

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There are meaningful steps politicians could take to fix the rural housing affordability crisis, writes Roger Mortlock, chief executive of CPRE
The rural housing affordability crisis is often overlooked, but the figures make for grim reading. CPRE’s research has shown that levels of homelessness in the countryside have leapt by more than 40% in the past five years.
Rates of rough sleeping are higher in seven rural local authorities than they are in London and higher than the national average in many more. Waiting lists for social housing in the countryside have grown to more than 300,000 people, many of whom are unlikely to be offered a home this century if building continues at the current rate.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that solutions to the problem are staring at us – and the next government – square in the face. Although many of these aren’t new, the past few decades have seen a near total lack of political will required to put them into practice.
Should they win power, Labour will have a golden opportunity to change all that and put a stop to a crisis that is tearing the heart out of communities and draining rural areas of skills, economic activity and public services.
First things first, it’s time to redefine the concept of ‘affordable’ housing and link it to local people’s real incomes, not the whims of the market. Costing up to 80% of market value, so-called affordable homes are often anything but. In the countryside, where the average house price is more than £425,000 and average annual income is just £25,600, the situation is nothing short of scandalous.
Labour’s pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over the course of the next government is admirable (if they are built in the right place), but what use will these houses be if people can’t afford to live in them?
We need a change in the law to define ‘affordable’ homes as costing no more than 30% of household income, the level advised by the Office for National Statistics. This change might also help to make life easier for developers.
Whereas 41% of people who responded to a recent survey by CPRE and YouGov said they didn’t want more homes built close to where they live, the proportion fell to 20% if those homes were locally affordable.
“Costing up to 80% of market value, so-called affordable homes are often anything but”
Next, the new government needs to get rid of the hope value system, which the National Housing Federation has rightly blamed for blocking the construction of more social and genuinely affordable homes.
Under current legislation, public bodies acquiring land via compulsory purchase orders are forced to pay the maximum possible value that developing the land could generate. This reduces the amount of money public bodies can use to deliver genuinely affordable homes and fund other public services including schools.
Under the recent Levelling Up and Regeneration Act, some councils can request permission from the secretary of state to buy land for affordable and social homes without factoring in hope value. Unlike the open market, which can leave landowners without a suitable buyer, this scheme provides them with a guaranteed sale. We want the new government to go further and scrap hope value from the Land Compensation Act altogether.
CPRE has long campaigned for a brownfield-first approach to housebuilding. There are enough shovel-ready brownfield sites for 1.2 million homes in England alone. We’re not the only ones who think building them is a good idea: our recent YouGov poll showed that 71% of people support new brownfield developments close to where they live.
“Greater policy and financial support for rural exception sites would allow more people to remain in their communities and prevent the irreversible development of vital green spaces”
But brownfield is not always the answer, particularly for communities in the green belt, national parks and other protected landscapes, or where no suitable brownfield land is available.
In these cases, greater policy and financial support for rural exception sites (RES) would allow more people to remain in their communities and prevent the irreversible development of vital green spaces. Usually comprising between five and 13 homes, RES provide houses for those who need them and have a connection to the local area, rather than, say, prospective second home owners.
Local and neighbourhood plans should encourage the development of more RES and include presumptions in favour of community-led schemes.
Imagine for a moment how frustrating all this must be for young people, working families and pensioners in rural parts of the country. They know as well as anyone that there are real, meaningful steps politicians could take to fix the rural housing affordability crisis. They have looked on as successive governments have ignored them and turned the other way.
The result is a situation that the next prime minister needs to treat as the emergency it is. Urgent change is needed to fix the broken housing system for rural communities. Without it, the countryside will be without the very people that make it such a living, thriving place.
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