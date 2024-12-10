How does Labour’s Plan for Change affect social housing?

For starters, it’s a funny kind of milestone that will only be visible after the end of the journey: we won’t know for certain whether 1.5 million homes have been delivered in this parliament until well after the next election.

But Thursday’s big launch of the Plan for Change still begs some very big questions when it comes to housing.

Five months on from the election, though, it is still a means to an end for the mission of “ kickstarting economic growth ”. The manifesto target of 1.5 million new homes in this parliament has moved centre stage as one of five milestones against which this government wants progress to be measured.

Housing looked like an afterthought when Labour first set out what its missions and first steps in government would be.

This parliament will run from July 2024 to (at the latest) July 2029. The net additional dwellings statistics for the last 15 months of that period will not be published until November 2029 and November 2030. More fundamentally, while everyone likes the idea of an ambitious and stretching target, I’ve yet to speak to anyone who thinks 1.5 million homes are remotely deliverable within that timescale. The starting point of the 221,070 net additional homes delivered in 2023-24 was already down on previous years, and we have not achieved the implied annual target of 300,000 new homes since the heyday of council housing.

“Next, there is timing. Getting anywhere close to 300,000 a year, let alone 1.5 million over five years, depends on the foundations of planning reform, land assembly, skills and capacity to be in place already, not only just coming back from consultation” Even then, we are talking about more than just housebuilding numbers. A net increase in the dwelling stock means allowing for demolitions as well as new homes. On that basis, the highest number of net additional homes achieved in any year since 1969-70 is just 254,000. Next, there is timing. Getting anywhere close to 300,000 a year, let alone 1.5 million over five years, depends on the foundations of planning reform, land assembly, skills and capacity to be in place already, not only just coming back from consultation.