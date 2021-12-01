How domestic abuse is linked to women’s experiences of homelessness

“Services operate in a drastically under-resourced system that fails to recognise and adequately respond to women’s experiences of violence and trauma,” says @M_HomelessLink

This correlation is why we at Homeless Link have released our new report into ending women’s homelessness to coincide with 16 days of action against domestic abuse , running from 25 November to 1 December.

The above statistics and many research projects tell us that women’s patterns of homelessness are interconnected with experiences of domestic abuse. This can often be cyclical, with abuse causing women to experience homelessness and then the vulnerability that comes with homelessness making women vulnerable to experiencing further abuse in the future.

Between April and June this year, domestic abuse accounted for nearly one in six new homelessness cases in England. This number rose despite the overall increase in homelessness slowing. This is a 79% rise when compared with the same period the previous year. It is almost certainly a legacy of the pandemic, with a surge in people contacting domestic abuse helplines and services during lockdowns. It’s likely the situation at home has proven too much for many women to bear, leading to an increase in people coming forward to access statutory support.

The report is an evaluation of our Ending Women’s Homelessness Fund (EWHF), which shared out £1.85m across a range of services to improve support for women experiencing homelessness and multiple disadvantage in England.

The learnings from the project show what can be achieved with a specific focus on women’s needs and the funding to back it up, but it also highlights gaps and areas for improvement.

Because many women who experience homelessness have experienced domestic abuse, male-dominated environments can be intimidating, especially when first accessing support. A key recommendation from our evaluation is the need for mixed-sex homelessness services to create women-only spaces. These spaces help women feel safe and comfortable when engaging with support. As one women with experience of homelessness told us: “Women-only is very important. Male presence would really not be ideal. We’ve all gone through different experiences with men. Women you grow bonds with, get to know each other.”

“We were surprised at how few Black and minoritised women were accessing services, suggesting a need for more culturally informed practices to overcome barriers these women face”

But, women-only spaces aren’t going to end female homelessness on their own. Evidence from the EWHF found that making sure staff are properly trained in gender and trauma-informed issues, having a female lead in every service and embedding the experience and opinions of women who access support at every level are also key.

Some of the grantees of the fund worked in partnership with other services to help women access a range of support, including mental-health care or drug and alcohol support. Having this kind of wraparound care can be critical when working with women with multiple and complex needs, as one woman with lived experience attested: “The place is really good, especially for someone like me with complex needs, because I’ve come from addiction and domestic violence and mental health. It’s helping all of that in one go.”