How GreenSquareAccord is responding to its breach of the Home Standard

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GreenSquareAccord has breached the Home Standard. Here, chief executive Ruth Cooke explains how the association is looking to fix the significant issues across its stock
This week, my organisation, GreenSquareAccord, was subject to a regulatory notice.
Although hugely disappointing, this wasn’t the greatest surprise – not least because we had self-reported ourselves to the Regulator of Social Housing.
Why? GreenSquareAccord was formed through merger on 1 April this year.
Despite all of our merger planning, it soon became clear there were significant challenges in a number of areas relating to fire risk assessments, and electrical and asbestos testing across stock in the legacy Accord Housing part of the organisation. Given all of this, it was essential we did the right thing and the call to the regulator was made.
Our sector has seen a huge number of mergers over recent years and problems emerging in the immediate aftermath is becoming a recurrent theme. As I see it, there are two possible reactions – to treat this as a threat or as a real test – a chance to show exactly what our organisational values are. At GreenSquareAccord, we have decided on the latter. Here’s why.
Firstly, I must confess to feeling sad. I haven’t dedicated my career to providing housing and care for our customers to see them put at risk or provided with a substandard service. They certainly shouldn’t have to put up with it and, let’s face it, many of our customers have limited choice over who their landlord is. People who rely on our services should expect to be safe in their home – anything else is a failure in our most basic duty.
I also think it’s important to hold our hands up when things go wrong. Honestly, it would be easier for me to hide away from scrutiny or, perhaps worse, spend my time talking up all the good work we do elsewhere. Such a response would be, in my view, disrespectful to our customers.
"I haven’t dedicated my career to providing housing and care for our customers to see them put at risk or provided with a substandard service"
So yes, I am sad for what some of our customers are experiencing. And I’m sorry. It isn’t good enough. And yes, we are absolutely doing something about it. In the first instance, my colleagues are making Herculean efforts to ensure we fix the problems we have encountered.
I am very lucky to be at the helm of an organisation where each and every one of our people understands their responsibility to our customers. Our recovery plan is well under way and we have been struck with how our colleagues are rallying round to ensure we can get the job done.
We also need to understand how this happened, and make sure we strengthen all of our systems and processes to make sure this can’t happen again. Learning lessons is important.
In light of the regulatory notice, our chair has decided the time is now right for a new chair to oversee our recovery plan, and we’re increasing resource in our assets team to make sure we can deliver.
We have also remained focused on delivering our merger promises to increase investment in existing stock and widening our service offer through our new corporate strategy. I was determined this work shouldn’t be derailed by the problems we’ve encountered because the strategy will transform our service provision over the next five years and beyond.
It will underpin our efforts to improve existing stock, drive up the quality of our services, ramp up our development programme and set us on the road to significant reductions in our environmental impact. And we’ve developed our Voice of the Customer programme, giving our customers a meaningful role in service provision as opposed to paying lip service to what they want.
Things can and do go wrong. We all know that. How an organisation’s board, executives and colleagues, respond to bumps in the road is what sets them apart. Although the past few weeks have been tinged with sadness, I know – by working together – that we can and will create a brighter future for our organisation. A future where our customers feel safe in their homes, supported by our service offer and are truly involved in shaping those services.
Disappointed – yes. Sad – definitely. Determined to make it right – absolutely.
Ruth Cooke, chief executive, GreenSquareAccord
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