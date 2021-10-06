How GreenSquareAccord is responding to its breach of the Home Standard

This week, my organisation, GreenSquareAccord, was subject to a regulatory notice.

Although hugely disappointing, this wasn’t the greatest surprise – not least because we had self-reported ourselves to the Regulator of Social Housing.

Why? GreenSquareAccord was formed through merger on 1 April this year.

Despite all of our merger planning, it soon became clear there were significant challenges in a number of areas relating to fire risk assessments, and electrical and asbestos testing across stock in the legacy Accord Housing part of the organisation. Given all of this, it was essential we did the right thing and the call to the regulator was made.

Our sector has seen a huge number of mergers over recent years and problems emerging in the immediate aftermath is becoming a recurrent theme. As I see it, there are two possible reactions – to treat this as a threat or as a real test – a chance to show exactly what our organisational values are. At GreenSquareAccord, we have decided on the latter. Here’s why.