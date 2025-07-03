How healthy is social housing?

Inside Housing's annual Healthy Homes poll, in association with Aico, reveals that the sector has work to do to fulfil government aims for tenant health (sponsored) #UKhousing

Housing receives prominent namechecks in the manifesto on which the current government was elected, but there is one significant mention that is easily missed. It comes in the chapter on building an NHS that is fit for the future, in the form of a pledge to “tackle the social determinants of health”.

The campaign’s second annual survey examines how effectively the housing sector is creating healthy homes.

In total, 107 people completed the 2025 survey, of whom more than three-quarters work for either a housing association or a local authority. They represent all UK nations and English regions.

The proportion who consider their organisation to have excellent knowledge of health risks in specific homes also fell, down from 15% to 9%. And while most (66%) said their organisation generally has good knowledge of risks and which homes are affected, a fifth described this knowledge as “poor” and 6% labelled it “very poor”, up five percentage points on 2024.

Communication emerged as the most common reason preventing an understanding of the health risks within specific homes. Just over a quarter of respondents said the biggest problem is insufficient communication with residents, with their organisation struggling to gain insight from households.

Like last year, we asked respondents to assess how effectively their own organisation shares information about health risks with other relevant bodies and authorities. Around 11% described their organisation as “excellent” at this, up from 10%, and just over half (51%) as “good”, broadly in line with 2024.