How housebuilding has evolved over 10 years

Environmental rules, budgets and buyer priorities have all shifted dramatically in the past decade, writes Tim Foreman, land and new homes group managing director at LRG #UKhousing

Schemes over certain sizes near protected heathland must now provide substantial alternative outdoor amenity to mitigate recreational pressure on sensitive habitats. This isn’t token green space; we’re talking about significant land allocation with proper access, paths and facilities.

Each requirement individually seems reasonable, but collectively, they can erode viability in ways that directly affect affordable housing provision.

Environmental requirements have intensified substantially. Biodiversity Net Gain became mandatory for major sites in early 2024, requiring developments to demonstrate a 10% biodiversity improvement – and that’s layered on top of existing obligations around sustainability, energy efficiency and green infrastructure.

Stand on a development site today, and the differences from a decade ago are striking. The regulatory environment has fundamentally changed how schemes get designed, what gets built and, crucially, whether developments remain viable. For housing associations relying on Section 106 delivery, understanding these shifts matters considerably.

The impact goes beyond land use. For example, sites that might have previously accommodated 200 units may now only deliver 150 because SANG takes up area that could otherwise be developed.

When you’re trying to make scheme economics work while meeting affordable housing requirements, losing 25% of your units can create serious problems. Something has to give, and it’s often the affordable housing percentage that gets negotiated down.

Gas boilers have essentially vanished from new build specifications. The shift to air source and ground source heat pumps represents one of the most visible changes in how homes are built. Initially, these systems were expensive and unfamiliar to both builders and buyers, but competition has increased and costs have come down, though they’re still pricier than traditional gas systems.

“Developers have shifted toward standard house types rather than bespoke designs for individual sites”

More significantly, though, they’ve changed how developments are designed. Heat pumps work best in well-insulated properties, which means higher specifications throughout. While that will benefit residents in the long term through lower running costs, it also increases upfront build costs at a time when development economics are already stretched.

Developers have shifted toward standard house types rather than bespoke designs for individual sites. The reasoning is simple: standard types build faster and cheaper, workmen know the layouts, materials can be ordered in bulk and returns come quicker.

This affects what housing associations receive through Section 106. The variety of housing types has narrowed and design flexibility has reduced. Some argue this creates more homogeneous developments, though others counter that consistency in build quality matters more than architectural variety.