How housing can play its part in Scotland’s energy transition

Second, the circular economy. The built environment is characterised by everybody being stakeholders, but very few having agency. Housing is especially driven by short-term individual capital interests rather than the long-term shared challenge of climate change.

The transition will require a move away from new build and demolition to adaptive reuse of existing buildings, thereby sustaining their embodied carbon and the materials invested by previous generations. This will require progressive adjustment in regulation and financial incentives, and incentivise the transition to bio-composite natural materials.

Third, health. The journey to decarbonise construction is one that encompasses other progressive goals – the modernisation of industry, improved biodiversity and improved public health.

In 2045, our homes will help sustain our physical and mental health in a way they don’t currently. The tragedy of Grenfell highlighted the hazard of using toxic synthetic materials in housing retrofit, but the slow hazard of mould and moisture is an ever-present threat to many of those with the least agency over their domestic environment.

“The built environment is characterised by everybody being stakeholders, but very few having agency. Housing is especially driven by short-term individual capital interests rather than the long-term shared challenge of climate change”

Delivering retrofit as a public-health intervention, as well as for net zero, will also eradicate fuel poverty. Last year, 541 people in Scotland died because they couldn’t afford to heat their homes. The drivers will be regulation, financial incentives and holding building owners legally liable for the health impacts of their buildings.

Finally, sector skills. People are at the heart of the net-zero agenda. We need to upskill across the board, not just on sites, but in management, local authorities and those responsible for procurement and funding.

The increasing role of robotics and AI is part of the dynamic landscape for delivering net zero, but as machines become better machines, humans will respond by becoming better humans. If retrofit will become prefabricated panels made from laser scans, it will rely on a human to knock on Granny’s door and explain what is about to happen to her home. Factory prefabrication will open up flexible employment conditions to a more diverse workforce, creating positive pathways for young people and women. With a 99% male workforce on site, getting women into the sector is a key route to transforming sector culture.

It is clear that successful delivery of the just transition depends on the success of strong and cohesive relationships of trust, shared goals and common pathways. Housing is a nexus for this dynamic. There will be complex and challenging processes to work through, but the prize is a building stock that is future-proofed and healthy to live in for a skilled, inclusive and thriving society.

Transforming housing is a key pathway to that goal.

Tom Morton, director, Scottish Ecological Design Association