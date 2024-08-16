How housing providers can help the next generation of talent achieve their goals

While there are numerous career paths available for school leavers, recent figures released by the Office for National Statistics revealed youth unemployment in the UK is on the rise. Between April and June this year, it had increased to 13.4%, compared with 12.3% the previous year.

These numbers are too high. It’s my belief that housing providers can step up to the plate here and make a real difference in our communities – as called for in Inside Housing’s Housing Hires campaign. So, what can we do?

First, we must have a clear offer. We may have varied options for young people to fulfil their career goals, but does that come across? This is something we have worked to improve at Housing 21.

As with all housing providers, we offer a wide variety of roles, from IT and people services, to development and asset management. But it is a competitive market and we need to stand out to attract the best people for roles in our corporate and resident-facing teams.

We are competing with other sectors to attract early-career professionals, so it is imperative that we promote our strengths as an employer with a strong social purpose and inclusive culture, ultimately making a difference to our residents.