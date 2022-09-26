How housing providers can navigate the perfect storm

Fast forward 10 months and what seemed like choppy waters to navigate, against a recent historical context of low inflation and low interest rates, has quickly become something more like a tsunami that registered providers and our customers will have to batten down the hatches to weather the storm and get through the next two years.

Like many in the social housing sector, when we were considering, last December, what rent change to make for this year, we thought long and hard, and there was much soul searching, about the impact that a 4.1% rent increase would have on our customers based on a CPI figure of 3.1% for September 2021.

With August’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate at 9.9% only marginally lower than July’s 10.1% – and the Bank of England forecasting for this to reach 13% by the end of the year, interest rates rising by 0.5%, house prices heading southwards and a looming recession ahead – it is time to get those business plans out (again) and do a serious review of the assumptions used and stress-testing scenarios to charter a course through these economic headwinds.

Far too many of our customers are enduring significant price rises, particularly in energy and food, with more to come despite the recent lowering of the energy price cap. While this impact on customers’ cost of living is undeniably acute, it is not a new phenomenon.

The austerity programme of 2010 to 2019 did much to impact many customers’ standards of living. The probability that the government will cap rent increases at 5% following the current consultation is something that would help mitigate the pressures on customers and taxpayers, but would create challenges for many registered providers.

While we cannot, and should not, try to compare our situation to our customers, there are nevertheless challenges that need to be addressed with a good degree of urgency if we are to navigate the next two years as a housing sector.

“Asset investment in some properties and divestment in others, not least to avoid growing disrepair cases, will be necessary – and the move towards net zero carbon will severely test any business plan”

We need to decide what our strategic priorities are with reference to our customers’ preferences, business needs, and government policy. Then we need to resource these with enough finance, people and technology, and apply these with a relentless focus on maximising demonstrable value for money. Even so, it is highly likely we will not be able to do everything we would like to do.

Development programmes will need revisiting. Unit numbers may need to be reduced or rephased or alternative methods of delivery considered. Asset investment in some properties and divestment in others, not least to avoid growing disrepair cases, will be necessary – and the move towards net zero carbon will severely test any business plan.