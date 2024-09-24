How housing providers can use grants to meet national demand for temporary accommodation

These include several schemes designed to help secure short-term housing solutions such as the Affordable Homes Programme, which offers grants to help provide homes and includes funding agreements for LAs and RPs. Additionally, the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme provides funding targeted at housing for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

Given the limited availability of new housing, many councils have started to buy back homes that were previously sold under the Right to Buy scheme. These properties, often no longer meeting the demands of the open market, are being repurposed as temporary accommodation for vulnerable groups, including refugees and homeless people.

“The funding provided by Homes England and other bodies is pivotal in facilitating these acquisitions, allowing councils to address immediate housing needs by reintroducing these properties into the social housing sector”

The funding provided by Homes England and other bodies is pivotal in facilitating these acquisitions, allowing councils to address immediate housing needs by reintroducing these properties into the social housing sector.

A key factor in ensuring that a property is suitable for purchase is employing experts who understand the specific needs of the social housing sector. Your first step should be to engage with local agents who can identify properties that meet your requirements.

Effective conveyancing goes beyond the basics of property law; it requires a deep understanding of the unique challenges associated with acquiring properties for temporary housing or refugee accommodation.