How landlords are rising to cost challenges

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Savills’ analysis of landlords’ net present value shows that providers may struggle if they don’t take action, writes Nick Carlisle
There is no need to look any further than the headlines to see just how much pressure housing providers are under. The impact of increased investment demands in the face of real-terms income cuts underpin many of the stories on these pages.
In this context, the central finding of the latest landlord performance research by Savills – that housing providers are so far managing to navigate this challenging terrain – is important. However, our net present value (NPV) analysis across the past four years shows this may be about to change unless providers take some crucial steps.
So, what is the current picture and what is about to change?
Our research includes updated benchmark figures and reflects housing sector performance over the four years to December 2022. The data is based on work Savills has done to model asset performance, covering nearly 45% of housing association stock in England, along with significant local authority landlords and housing associations in Wales and Scotland.
Our approach allows identification of key drivers to understand which levers need to be pulled to improve performance and build capacity.
“The elephant in the room is net-zero carbon”
The results for England reflect many of the themes in the latest Global Accounts from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH). These will be familiar to many organisations:
Resilient financial performance in the face of testing economic and operating conditions
Increasing pressures on day-to-day operating costs – both management and maintenance
Investment planning becoming more focused on improvements to building safety and energy efficiency
NPVs under pressure in areas where lower rents reflect a weaker underlying housing market
The fact that overall NPVs have remained broadly unchanged in the past four years, despite increased cost pressures, demonstrates the impact of the active asset management approach taken by housing providers.
Yet there are some significant regional differences, illustrating the variety of challenges providers face.
NPVs in the South East are 80% higher than those in London, reflecting the heavy toll that building safety costs are taking on portfolios in the capital compared with more-suburban housing in the South East.
Also, NPVs in Yorkshire and Humberside are the lowest in England – 68% lower than the average for England as a whole. This reflects the lower rents that can be charged in this region.
Savills’ work typically identifies that 20%-25% of a landlord’s properties would benefit from a more detailed appraisal to understand what sort of improvement actions would have the greatest impact on NPVs. These range from changes in approach and timing of investment, changes in day-to-day management or maintenance, to more radical decisions around regeneration, redevelopment or disposal.
Our approach includes an evaluation of landlords’ social performance. This looks at the extent to which an organisation’s housing assets help it achieve its social housing objectives, thus helping leadership teams focus their decision-making.
Objectives are linked to the corporate plan and resident priorities and will be different for each landlord. Common themes include many of the factors seen in environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and the RSH’s new tenant satisfaction measures (TSM). These include affordability, energy efficiency and resident satisfaction.
“The fact that overall NPVs have remained broadly unchanged in the past four years, despite increased cost pressures, demonstrates the impact of the active asset management approach taken by housing providers”
The elephant in the room is net-zero carbon. Once landlords complete calculations on the cost of achieving net zero and factor these into business plans, this will very likely cause NPVs to fall. At present, we estimate this could increase the proportion of assets that would require appraisal to as much as 60%-80%. While this is concerning, it is important to remember two points:
There is huge variation in the impacts and the factors behind them. Not everyone is in the same boat – some face more of a challenge than others
Steps can be taken now to mitigate this impact – both by landlords and the government
Higher rent in the South East means NPVs are higher here, so can bear some increase in costs. The lower NPVs in weaker housing markets make this more of a challenge.
While landlords have a strong track record of active asset management to maintain NPVs, this alone will be insufficient to meet the scale of the cost challenges raised by hitting net zero by 2050. Government support through continued large-scale grant funding in the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund will be required to help councils and housing associations bridge the funding gap.
It is clear from our analysis that housing providers face greater challenges than at any time in recent decades. It is also clear, however, that landlords can rise to these challenges and act on data-led insights about their business performance.
Maintaining this record will require even closer partnerships, working with the government to ensure the best use of grant funds to achieve net zero on properties with a long-term sustainable future. It will be difficult, but it can be done.
Nick Carlisle, director, Savills Affordable Housing Consultancy
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