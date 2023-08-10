How landlords are rising to cost challenges

There is no need to look any further than the headlines to see just how much pressure housing providers are under. The impact of increased investment demands in the face of real-terms income cuts underpin many of the stories on these pages.

In this context, the central finding of the latest landlord performance research by Savills – that housing providers are so far managing to navigate this challenging terrain – is important. However, our net present value (NPV) analysis across the past four years shows this may be about to change unless providers take some crucial steps.