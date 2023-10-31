How landlords are using data to tackle fuel poverty

"The way we’re choosing to heat our homes differently has a material impact on our health: it has an impact on how the property is maintained, and the propensity for condensation, damp and mould," says Tom Robins, CEO @SwitcheeLtd #UKhousing (sponsored)

An @insidehousing roundtable, in association with @SwitcheeLtd, discusses how landlords can analyse data to help residents who are struggling with energy costs (sponsored) #UKhousing

To answer some of these questions, Inside Housing held a roundtable discussion chaired by senior reporter James Riding, which included large and small landlords alongside energy experts, in association with Switchee, a technology company providing real-time, data-driven insights for social housing providers.

So what role can social housing providers play? Does the sector have to become more proactive in finding and helping residents? And how can data collected from in-home smart monitoring tech address the problem by providing a realistic figure of those in fuel poverty?

Although official statistics are patchy, many charities and other organisations expect there to be a rise in the number of households slipping into fuel poverty in the coming years. According to a House of Commons report in March 2023, the latest estimate for fuel poverty rates in England was around 13% of households, while the figure was 14% in Wales, 24% in Northern Ireland and 25% in Scotland. Methodologies on how to calculate fuel poverty vary, but National Energy Action estimates that the total number of fuel-poor homes grew from four million in 2020 to around 7.5 million in April 2023.

The past two years have seen energy prices rise to unprecedented levels. Coupled with inflation and a wider cost of living crisis, the situation is having a major impact on the lives of many people living in social housing, as well as their landlords.

More acute

Attendees broadly agreed that the problem is getting more acute and that identifying the tenants who need help the most is one of the most important first steps.

“What we’re really seeing is a huge increase in fuel poverty, not only [from] those that are on benefits, but self-payers and shared owners, too,” says Marion Duffy, chief operating officer at 47,000-home Platform Housing Group. “And we’ve seen an increase in arrears in those areas that we’ve never seen before.”

Platform has launched what it calls a “silent customers initiative”, which Ms Duffy says uses AI to identify customers who have not contacted the landlord for 12 months. The housing provider says it has helped to reach out to those vulnerable residents who are harder to engage with and signpost them to support and charitable aid.

Anu Singh, who sits on the non-governmental Committee on Fuel Poverty scrutiny group, admits that “statistics can be slippery” when it comes to fuel poverty, but agrees more people are finding bills hard to pay. She cites that the government target on fuel poverty to get all fuel-poor homes to Energy Performance Certificate Band E or above by 2020 has been missed and she worries the target to get all properties to Band D by 2025 – which the committee estimates is 704,000 homes – will also not be reached, as a milestone to the final goal in 2030 of all homes being Band C or above.

“There are different ways to present progress, but we feel that government hasn’t achieved what it needed to do by 2020, and we feel that unless something major changes, it will also miss the 2025 deadline.”

That warning comes as 34 housing associations, which together manage more than 1.5 million homes, have called on the government to provide more support for low-income households in the coming winter.

“Government hasn’t achieved what it needed to do by 2020, and unless something major changes, it will also miss the 2025 deadline”

One of those landlords is Thirteen Group in the North East of England. Paul Jenkins, its executive director of assets and sustainability, says tackling fuel poverty is one of a number of overlapping problems landlords such as Thirteen are facing: “We’ve got all the other things we are trying to deliver. [We have to think] if it’s the right thing to do from an investment perspective, given the impact on sustainability. Is that the right stock to invest in? Because we’re here to provide and meet housing need. That means some customers may be living in homes that aren’t suitable, and we need to think about that longer term [and perhaps move residents to different accommodation].”

The issue of competing demands – and how to pay for them all – is also raised by another North East housing association, Karbon Homes. “I’m interested in technology, but it has to be affordable technology that we can do at scale,” says Ian Johnson, executive director of customer service at the 32,000-home landlord. “It needs to be affordable within the context of all the other pressures on the sector.”

One way to better inform the investment decisions that Mr Jenkins alludes to is to have better data about homes and how residents live in them. Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, accepts that the way many associations provide support for their residents is far from strategic.

“What struck me is that data is targeted, but some of it’s been quite ad hoc,” she says. “Are we getting the most value out of that? Are we targeting things in the way that we need to? What I’m particularly interested in is how technology can support us to understand more about the most effective way to identify people.”