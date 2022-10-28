How landlords can access finance in the current economic climate

Might associations have a problem accessing finance? Can that add to the housing shortage?

The big players have their funding covered, usually by the major high street banks and investment banks. However, a sizeable chunk of medium-to-small housing associations are overlooked and/or don’t have access to the preferable rates given to the big players. That is adding to the problem, and it happens for two main reasons. First, some high street banks won’t want to provide funds to smaller associations that only want to build a small number of homes. Second, there are a lot of new lenders in the marketplace that don’t understand the sector and so offer restrictive rates, restrictive terms and additional covenants to minimise their risk.

We’ve identified that gap in the market and in the last financial year, the funding we provided secured accommodation for 923 tenants in the social housing space. That included low-income families and key workers, refugees and asylum seekers, vulnerable adults, children and older people, as well as specialised supported housing for those who require 24-hour care.

How do banks work with would-be lenders in the sector?

Banking is a different proposition now. In days gone by, you would see your bank manager who would do everything for you. It was a personal relationship. Now, with the big banks, everything is siloed, and they want to know that you have experience in social housing before they lend. If you don’t have it, they’ll just say ‘no’.

We operate differently by looking at each case in the round and providing different types of tailored finance. For example, HSPG – which creates affordable and supported housing – came to us six years ago when they first wanted to get involved in the sector. We’ve been with them ever since. Another one of our clients is the Cornerstone Partnership. Recently, we provided funding to help them secure 24-hour care properties for vulnerable children. Cornerstone told us they couldn’t have got this particular project off the ground otherwise.

Nevertheless, how important is due diligence when it comes to lending money to social housing providers?

Due diligence is crucial because any responsible lender has to make sure it is lending to the right people. The regulator has been very helpful: we have a hotline to them whenever we need sector updates or information about changes to regulations. Their website is also very good, with information about each housing association, including any that are under review. Collaboration with regulators is key for due diligence. Outside of the regulator’s website, lenders should be reviewing the Care Quality Commission and Ofsted database when dealing with care providers for both adults and children.