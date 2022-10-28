How landlords can access finance in the current economic climate

Accessing finance is crucial for social landlords to build new homes and maintain existing ones. The UK’s unstable financial situation can present difficulties and opportunities, explains Together’s Alex Bodie
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The turbulent financial climate is taking its toll on the social housing sector, with high inflation and high interest rates making it hard for would-be borrowers to operate and access finance – and therefore get crucial projects off the ground.
Inside Housing speaks to Alex Bodie, head of social housing at specialist secured loan provider Together, who reveals why ease of access to short-term finance, development finance and longer-term loans is so crucial to landlords, developers, housing associations and supported housing providers.
How do you assess the factors that have led to the demand for social housing – and the government’s solutions to the crisis?
Not enough social rent homes are being built. Also, because of net zero targets, landlords and housing associations are having to deal with retrofitting costs. So do they build more stock – or build less stock and concentrate on the decarbonisation of their old stock? Which plates are they going to spin and which ones are they going to drop? Add in the cost of living crisis and first-time buyers who are struggling to get on the housing ladder, and you have a perfect storm.
It was welcome that the government pledged an additional £9.5bn for the Affordable Homes Programme in March 2020, and allocated £800m to the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund last October to help get social housing properties up to spec. But the fact is that high interest rates and high inflation are making it hard for associations to borrow and to operate.
Housing associations’ business plans are based on rental increases of 1% above the Consumer Price Index (CPI). But now that CPI is going through the roof, the government is going to have to cap how far those rental increases can go – which means that housing associations may have to reassess their business plans, which the regulator will then want to review.
It’s a complex picture. Whatever Liz Truss’ government does regarding the housing crisis in general, and affordable homes and social housing in particular, it has to get it right.
Could the government target of building 300,000 houses a year help?
Personally, I think there needs to be less focus on reaching targets and more focus on quality across the board. For example, if housing associations buy sub-par properties just for the sake of hitting a number, they’re buying trouble because they’ll face big retrofitting costs.
So let’s make sure that the homes we do build are sustainable and energy efficient.
Might associations have a problem accessing finance? Can that add to the housing shortage?
The big players have their funding covered, usually by the major high street banks and investment banks. However, a sizeable chunk of medium-to-small housing associations are overlooked and/or don’t have access to the preferable rates given to the big players. That is adding to the problem, and it happens for two main reasons. First, some high street banks won’t want to provide funds to smaller associations that only want to build a small number of homes. Second, there are a lot of new lenders in the marketplace that don’t understand the sector and so offer restrictive rates, restrictive terms and additional covenants to minimise their risk.
We’ve identified that gap in the market and in the last financial year, the funding we provided secured accommodation for 923 tenants in the social housing space. That included low-income families and key workers, refugees and asylum seekers, vulnerable adults, children and older people, as well as specialised supported housing for those who require 24-hour care.
How do banks work with would-be lenders in the sector?
Banking is a different proposition now. In days gone by, you would see your bank manager who would do everything for you. It was a personal relationship. Now, with the big banks, everything is siloed, and they want to know that you have experience in social housing before they lend. If you don’t have it, they’ll just say ‘no’.
We operate differently by looking at each case in the round and providing different types of tailored finance. For example, HSPG – which creates affordable and supported housing – came to us six years ago when they first wanted to get involved in the sector. We’ve been with them ever since. Another one of our clients is the Cornerstone Partnership. Recently, we provided funding to help them secure 24-hour care properties for vulnerable children. Cornerstone told us they couldn’t have got this particular project off the ground otherwise.
Nevertheless, how important is due diligence when it comes to lending money to social housing providers?
Due diligence is crucial because any responsible lender has to make sure it is lending to the right people. The regulator has been very helpful: we have a hotline to them whenever we need sector updates or information about changes to regulations. Their website is also very good, with information about each housing association, including any that are under review. Collaboration with regulators is key for due diligence. Outside of the regulator’s website, lenders should be reviewing the Care Quality Commission and Ofsted database when dealing with care providers for both adults and children.
£9.5bn
Additional funding announced by government through Affordable Homes Programme
£800m
Funding through Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
Why is it also important to measure environmental, social and governance (ESG) value?
Social housing is unusual because it’s one of the few sectors that ticks all three ESG boxes. Understanding of ESG has increased among housing associations and landlords – and it’s only going one way. When I go to finance conferences in the social housing space, 50%-60% of discussions have an ESG element: decarbonisation of stock, the social angle of social housing and how the sector is being governed.
Many housing associations have ensured they are incorporating ESG criteria into their operations, but haven’t been capturing this value, then shouting about it. That’s changing. Associations increasingly realise that they need to show how they are decarbonising their stock, how many people they are helping and what that help looks like. How many vulnerable women have they housed? How many refugees? How many people who need high-dependency care? We’re certainly talking about what we’re doing in the sector.
Are you optimistic that the housing crisis will ease?
There’s no easy answer to the current situation, but it’s not all doom and gloom. These headwinds always provide opportunities. Could more social housing be built if the not-for-profits teamed up with the for-profit providers, for example? I realise it might be controversial, but the not-for-profits have the infrastructure and the sector experience, while the for-profits have the capital and the commercial experience.
I don’t think we’ll ever get to the stage where supply outweighs demand. It’s a difficult period right now, but the sector is very experienced with some great people and I’m confident that if housing associations work collaboratively with each other, and with the government, they’ll get through it.
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