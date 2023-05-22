Lenders are increasingly asking housing associations to provide them with data on their greenhouse gas emissions. But why do lenders now need this data when they provide funding?

Gone are the days when investors only cared about financial metrics. Nowadays, investors are increasingly prioritising the environmental impact of the firms in their portfolio and are demanding comprehensive data on their carbon emissions and other sustainability metrics.

That is the case for us at the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC).

Reporting requirements are not solely driven by increased public scrutiny of companies’ environmental impact, but are also linked to lenders’ own net zero strategies and decarbonisation targets. Firms can only reduce what they can measure, which is why obtaining climate-related data relating to the organisations within investors’ portfolios is essential.