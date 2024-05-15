How long can you keep all the balls in the air?

Local authorities will like the message that it may be possible to write off some of the additional debt foisted on them when self-financing was introduced in 2012. They will also welcome criticism of constraints on how they can use receipts from Right to Buy sales, even if they will look in vain for criticism of the sale terms or of the policy itself.

Other recommendations look supportive from one perspective, but have a tougher message from another. The MPs back a rent settlement linked to inflation for at least five years, but also say landlords must take account of the impact on tenants and “reflect on the levels of their reserves they may be able to use to hold down rents”.