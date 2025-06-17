How mortgage lenders will be expected to change how they handle financial abuse

A recent Supreme Court decision ruled that a bank had a duty to investigate whether Catherine Waller-Edwards was under the undue influence of her partner, Nicholas Bishop, when she took out a mortgage that would be used partly to pay off his debts.

The court unanimously held that OneSavings Bank should have carried out appropriate checks to discover whether Mr Bishop had placed undue influence on her, because it knew that money it was lending to allow her to remortgage her home would be used in a way that did not benefit her financially.