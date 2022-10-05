How much does Section 106 really contribute to affordable housing supply?

.@insidehousing’s exclusive data reveals how much of affordable housing is delivered via Section 106. @jester reports #UKhousing

Earlier this summer, another ‘poor doors’ story hit the headlines. This time, controversy surrounded One Tower Bridge, a luxury block in central London. Social housing tenants living in the building were told their tenancies were at risk if they allowed children to play in common areas. They had already been excluded from communal gardens on the site.

If you talk to development directors at housing associations, you will find that Section 106 has an increasingly mixed reputation. Under Section 106, developers have to build a portion of affordable housing as part of their planning permission. On the one hand, this makes a valuable contribution to housing supply, and helps to create mixed-tenure communities. But on the other hand, ask development directors about these homes and you will hear stories of construction standards not being as high and quality control issues.

This is just the most recent in a series of similar stories about affordable housing residents – including shared owners and social tenants – being seemingly segregated from private residents in such developments.

This spring, the government was discussing whether to scrap Section 106 altogether and replace it with an infrastructure levy – which would see councils get extra funds to build their own developments instead.

“The residents are less satisfied generally with Section 106 schemes than ones we delivered ourselves. We’ve got data since 2008 to prove that”

But how much does the sector really rely on Section 106 to deliver affordable homes? And what does the future hold?

It is with these questions in mind that we have dug into our exclusive data on housing associations’ development plans.

Room for uncertainty

A total of 49% of the homes completed by housing associations in 2021-22 were acquired via Section 106.

This is according to the full results of our Biggest Builders survey, where we ask 157 of the largest housing associations by number of homes for detailed information on their current and future developments. In total, these associations told us they had built 49,726 homes in 2021-22, and that of these, 19,432 were delivered via Section 106.