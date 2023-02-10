How much time?

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As Race Equality Week draws to a close, retired housing chief Tom Murtha reflects on the lack of progress in making senior roles more representative
As I enter the second decade of my retirement, I still read almost everything written about social housing, regularly scanning the appointment pages.
What am I looking for? An indication that there is real change in the sector’s approach to race, diversity and equity.
I’ve read lots of warm words, see lots of guidance being issued and watch campaigns being set up. I see leaders being asked to sign up to charters and wonderful people speaking out, trying to bring about change.
But what I don’t see is any real movement at the top of the sector.
After 40 years of talking about race and equity, almost all senior appointments at board and executive levels go to white people. Even though there are more women, the vast majority are still white.
For example, two major associations – both with diverse workforces and tenant bases and both operating in areas where Black and Asian people make up much of the population – have just appointed white chairs and white chief executives.
“The diversity of talent in the UK today is huge. Why do we still fail to appoint leaders who reflect the people we work with and the communities we work in?”
When I mentioned this on social media, I received the inevitable response that they must have appointed the best person for the job. This may be true in some cases, but I tire of hearing it.
It begs so many questions of the recruitment process if we keep coming up with the same answer.
The diversity of talent in the UK today is huge. Why do we still fail to appoint leaders who reflect the people we work with and the communities we work in?
I began to campaign on this with hope over 40 years ago, but like many others, I now despair.
I do not expect to see significant change in my lifetime, unless we address racism in society and in all of our institutions. So far, we have failed to do this in social housing.
I am left with the words of James Baldwin echoing in my ears. It’s a question everyone in social housing needs to hear.
“I was born here almost 60 years ago. I’m not going to live another 60 years. You always told me, ‘It takes time.’ It’s taken my father’s time, my mother’s time, my uncle’s time, my brothers’ and my sisters’ time. How much time do you want for your progress?”
Tom Murtha, founder member, Social Housing Under Threat, and former housing association chief executive
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