How much time?

As I enter the second decade of my retirement, I still read almost everything written about social housing, regularly scanning the appointment pages.

What am I looking for? An indication that there is real change in the sector’s approach to race, diversity and equity.

I’ve read lots of warm words, see lots of guidance being issued and watch campaigns being set up. I see leaders being asked to sign up to charters and wonderful people speaking out, trying to bring about change.

But what I don’t see is any real movement at the top of the sector.