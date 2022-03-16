How my landlord helped me to launch my own business

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Jayanne Scarrott set up a cake company with the help of business advice provided by her landlord. She talks through the benefits this has brought her
After years working in professional kitchens as a pastry chef, it’s long been my dream to set up my own cake business. I had tried to do it several years ago but when my son was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, being his carer was my main priority.
However I’ve never been able to shake off the desire to make cakes for a living, and in 2018 I completed a training course for aspiring business-owners run by PA Housing and social enterprise Enterprise Cube.
It provided me with the knowledge, skills and encouragement I needed to turn my company, Cake Girl London, into a reality.
As a PA Housing resident, I was able to be part of the Be Your Own Boss initiative for free. Run over 12 weeks, the course is open to customers who want to become financially independent through setting up their own businesses.
The course, which is now run virtually, helps residents to come off benefits. I was a single parent when I started claiming benefits and was learning how to support a child with medical needs. It was extremely hard and has taken some time to come to terms with.
Being on benefits is a tough cycle to break – when you try to better yourself, and earn even a small amount of money, your benefit payments are cut, leaving you financially worse off. However, it’s the stigma attached to claiming benefits that’s driven my ambitions to set up Cake Girl London.
“Being on benefits is a tough cycle to break – when you try to better yourself, and earn even a small amount of money, your benefit payments are cut, leaving you financially worse off”
Cake-making has become highly competitive in recent years, especially with the pandemic and lockdowns leading to more people using their skills and trying to make a living through the hobbies they enjoy. However, I’m determined to use the fact that I face lots of competition as an opportunity to push myself further.
The skills and knowledge I gained through the Be Your Own Boss course mean that I’ve been able to establish a much stronger online presence, and I’ve chosen to set Cake Girl London apart from other cake businesses by focusing on online marketing.
I’ve invested heavily in my website, spending a lot of time finding the right designer, refining my search engine optimisation, and now I take most of my orders online.
I’m currently offering as quick as a two-day turnaround on cake orders because I really don’t like turning business down while Cake Girl London is still growing. I want to make ordering a special celebration cake easy and efficient, and so far, it seems to be working.
Whether it’s purchasing my website domain, producing marketing material or buying equipment to be able to pop up on markets, I’m putting everything I have into my business to ensure it’s a success.
When you haven’t run your own business before, and you don’t have friends or family members with the personal experience needed to guide you through the process of getting started, you can be overwhelmed at the thought of backing yourself and taking the steps you need to become self-employed.
I feel that PA Housing and Enterprise Cube understood this when they launched Be Your Own Boss, and it’s been life-changing for me and many others who feel they have skills they could potentially use to make money, but don’t know how to get started.
“When you haven’t run your own business before, and you don’t have friends or family members with the personal experience needed to guide you through the process of getting started, you can be overwhelmed at the thought of backing yourself and taking the steps you need to become self-employed”
I’m still my son’s full-time carer – working for myself means I have the flexibility and freedom I need to balance looking after my family, while earning the money I need to support my children in the way I’ve always hoped to.
Buying my own home is another future goal for me and my partner, but until we get there, I’m very proud to be a PA Housing tenant. I’m currently helping the PA team by sharing my experience setting up my own business with current Be Your Own Boss participants.
The next step for me is be able to provide the two years of Cake Girl London financial accounts I need to help secure a mortgage.
As a result of taking part in Be Your Own Boss, I know what I need to do next. I have a vision for my future, and that is truly life-changing.
Jayanne Scarrott, PA Housing resident; and founder, Cake Girl London
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