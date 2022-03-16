How my landlord helped me to launch my own business

I’ve invested heavily in my website, spending a lot of time finding the right designer, refining my search engine optimisation, and now I take most of my orders online.

I’m currently offering as quick as a two-day turnaround on cake orders because I really don’t like turning business down while Cake Girl London is still growing. I want to make ordering a special celebration cake easy and efficient, and so far, it seems to be working.

Whether it’s purchasing my website domain, producing marketing material or buying equipment to be able to pop up on markets, I’m putting everything I have into my business to ensure it’s a success.

When you haven’t run your own business before, and you don’t have friends or family members with the personal experience needed to guide you through the process of getting started, you can be overwhelmed at the thought of backing yourself and taking the steps you need to become self-employed.

I feel that PA Housing and Enterprise Cube understood this when they launched Be Your Own Boss, and it’s been life-changing for me and many others who feel they have skills they could potentially use to make money, but don’t know how to get started.

“When you haven’t run your own business before, and you don’t have friends or family members with the personal experience needed to guide you through the process of getting started, you can be overwhelmed at the thought of backing yourself and taking the steps you need to become self-employed”

I’m still my son’s full-time carer – working for myself means I have the flexibility and freedom I need to balance looking after my family, while earning the money I need to support my children in the way I’ve always hoped to.

Buying my own home is another future goal for me and my partner, but until we get there, I’m very proud to be a PA Housing tenant. I’m currently helping the PA team by sharing my experience setting up my own business with current Be Your Own Boss participants.

The next step for me is be able to provide the two years of Cake Girl London financial accounts I need to help secure a mortgage.

As a result of taking part in Be Your Own Boss, I know what I need to do next. I have a vision for my future, and that is truly life-changing.

Jayanne Scarrott, PA Housing resident; and founder, Cake Girl London