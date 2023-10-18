How Northern Ireland is consulting tenants on housing policy

While England grapples with the question of tenant involvement, in Northern Ireland, a forum already exists for social housing tenants to directly influence government policy: the Housing Policy Panel. Made up of 14 social housing tenants, the panel is a sounding board for the Department for Communities (DfC) in Northern Ireland and, when a government is in place, for Stormont’s housing minister.

Five years since the panel launched, Inside Housing spoke to some tenant members to find out how it works and what impact they can claim on forming policy.

The panel includes residents of eight out of the 20 housing associations operating in Northern Ireland, and residents of the Housing Executive. All are volunteers.

“It’s just vital that tenants have a say in policymaking,” states Dave Maher, a tenant of Habinteg Housing Association and a member of the panel.

Panel members are very positive about the impact that they have been able to make so far. Patricia McQuillan, chair of the panel, says: “I do think they’re listening because… sometimes when you’re meeting with them, you can actually hear our own voices from the housing panel within their speeches.”