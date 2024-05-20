“We talk through the placement [with WDH] in terms of the kind of things that have been taught [before the students turn up for their placement] and what needs to be taught on the course as well,” Mr Porter says. “Ultimately the aim is to build those baseline skills and knowledge and then move on to the specialist skills and knowledge, so they are ready for employment.”

Variety of roles

How does the placement work itself? The idea is that the students will work on four or five key projects, building digital and general skills in management and administration. At the end of each week of the placements, the students also complete written reflections on what they have done the previous week and the skills they have achieved, submitting evidence “wherever possible within GDPR rules”.

“From then, we triangulate with WDH and the service managers to make sure that progress has been made,” Mr Porter says.

“Each of our learners is red, amber or green-rated for key skills,” he adds. “Those skills that are green we know they have achieved in their placement so far, and those that are amber or red, we know that is a key bit of work we need to do both in college and that the team can be working on during the placement.” Each student will also work on one individual project associated with their role during their time at WDH.

As for the partnership with WDH, Mr Porter speaks in glowing terms about the association.

“The real reason we were so eager to work with them was because their values align with ours perfectly,” he says. “Their commitment to the community and the fact they want to give back really does align with what we believe ourselves to be as an inclusive college. You’ve also got that variety [of roles] for the learners at WDH, which you don’t have in some organisations. If a learner wants to focus on a finance pathway, or a marketing pathway, or whichever pathway it may be, then we can give them that.”

What about WDH itself? We’ve already discussed its wider role in the community, but certainly when the partnership was launched, Tim Craven, social investment manager at WDH, said of the aim: “As a business, this also enables us to create a talent pipeline, while giving our existing employees the opportunity to continue developing through the mentoring of students.”

“With the T-levels I’m sure these young people will go away with a qualification and will use their WDH days to help benefit them and progress in their lives,” Mr Craven says. “To help them go to university or a job – whatever it is they want.”

“Our priority is the community, to raise the aspiration of young people generally, that’s our driver,” he adds. “If it helps with our recruitment, that’s a bonus, an added extra.”

Are there lessons for housing associations or councils that might be looking to strike up their own partnerships with education providers? For Sharon Poole, social inclusion manager at WDH, it is important to build feedback into every part of the system.

“I think the big thing is feedback from everybody: the managers, the tutors [as well as the students]. We obviously want to work with the managers [at WDH] because we want them to keep supporting placements. So, we’re making sure we hear their voice and what is working well for them.”

Feedback might address issues such as a young person turning up late, or perhaps making sure they are trained in basic skills such as Excel before they arrive.

Although the government has pledged to scrap T-levels and merge A-levels and T-levels into a new Advanced British Standard, everyone in the room feels they have been a valuable approach – and that whatever happens, there is learning from the programme to feed into future approaches.

From the perspective of Inside Housing’s audience and our Housing Hires campaign, WDH is an exemplar of an organisation that is thinking about developing the talent it needs for its future, and the skills and opportunities of residents living in the area it serves. It is a good place to start for any social landlord plotting its own way forward and what the workplace of the future could and should look like.