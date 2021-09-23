How our furniture recycling scheme is helping tenants and the planet

“For new tenants in particular, furnishing a home is expensive and many just aren’t in the position to buy everything new,” says Warren Carlon of @SalixHomes #UKhousing

Warren Carlon explains how a furniture recycling scheme is helping @SalixHomes tenants furnish their homes, preventing waste from being sent to landfill and saving money #UKhousing

Climate change is among the most pressing issues facing the social housing sector today – and rightly so.

To put it into context, that is the equivalent mass of around 10,000 blue whales. That’s every year. Just in the UK.

Every year, we throw away 1.6 million tonnes of furniture and bulky items, which is either buried in landfill sites or incinerated.

We’ve all seen the scary statistics on plastic waste and the impact it’s having on our environment, but furniture waste is also a major issue.

But as housing associations are considering their green strategies, we’d urge them to think beyond just the retrofitting of inefficient homes. While this is clearly the biggest nut to crack, there are also shorter-term strategies that can help make a difference to our planet – and our people.

Two years ago, Salix Homes launched our pioneering furniture recycling scheme. Initially it was a way to make better use of furniture and household items left behind in our empty properties, but has proven to be much more.

We live in a throw-away society and as voids teams will know, people often move on leaving perfectly useable items of furniture behind.

“Furniture donated by customers or left behind when a resident moves out of their home is collected by our team, saving it from being dumped in a landfill site or even fly-tipped on the streets”

Previously, it was standard practice to throw anything left behind away. But it was a crying shame to see good quality furniture dumped at landfill sites, when we had tenants living without sofas, beds or a dining table to feed their family on.

We knew there must be a better and more sustainable way, which would help our tenants and the environment.

Our scheme works by recycling unwanted furniture, household items and white goods and then giving it away for free to our customers who need it most.

Since it launched, we’ve seen more than 1,800 items comes through our warehouse doors and diverted 180 tonnes of furniture away from landfill sites.

The furniture is either donated by customers or has been left behind when a resident moves out of their home. If it’s good quality and fit for use, it’s collected by our team, saving it from being dumped in a landfill site or even fly-tipped on the streets.