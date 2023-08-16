How our podcast is creating better conversations about equality in housing

Through the podcast, we are interested in hearing what the ‘real time’ challenges are, what individuals and organisations are doing to make a more-just housing system for people, and what role researchers can play in supporting good work through the generation of accessible data and evidence. We launched in November 2022, and since then we have already learned so much. We think one of the most striking things is how we really need to go right back to basics when we are thinking about the ways in which the housing system can be more equitable.

Podcast guests across the spectrum have emphasised that we need to put people at the centre of our thinking, and really embed their experiences and needs in the design and delivery of services. In our “Learning Disabilities” episode, we heard from Charlie McMillan, chief executive of the Scottish Commission for People with Learning Disabilities, who explained that we often paint minority groups as homogenous. “People with learning disabilities are as diverse as everyone else. No two people with a learning disability are the same, and I think we absolutely do them a huge disservice, and try and put square pegs into round holes all the time,” he told us.

Having people at the centre of housing policy and practice is another key message that comes up time and time again. As Janice Stevenson, development officer at LGBT Youth Scotland, highlighted, this also needs to be present in the research we do. “I will advocate my entire life that having real lived experience there in the room and involved – that is key,” she said. “We decided that the best way to utilise our respective platforms was to share the stories of those people with first-hand experience”

As we move forward with the podcast, we have much more in the pipeline. Future episodes will explore housing discrimination and inequality through the lens of race, the experience of migrants coming to the UK, and for those with a care background. We will be at the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations’ The Gathering in November, where we will be doing our first live recording of the podcast, with an audience of up to 300.