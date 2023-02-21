How overcoming language barriers can save lives

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After losing both her parents to diabetes, Parul Begum explores how language accessibility can save lives
One of my earliest childhood memories is the experience of my parents having diabetes. My dad, originally from Bangladesh, was diagnosed when I was a child. Unable to speak English, he relied on my mum to translate for him. Without her, he wasn’t able to arrange or attend appointments to treat his diabetes or understand how to manage his condition.
But my mum had her own health concerns. She was 22 when she was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996, just five years after my dad. Despite my mum’s ongoing care and support, my father suffered a diabetic stroke which left him partially paralysed. My mum also had to have two lower-limb amputations, became registered blind and had kidney failure. I gave up my dream of going to university to care for them, but within a mere year, they both died.
Stories like this are not unique – people of Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi origin are up to six times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. I often wonder if my parents would still be alive today if they had been better able to access services and culturally appropriate information. Language was undoubtedly a barrier for my father, and my mum didn’t understand the seriousness of her condition, so didn’t control it well and died aged 45.
Minority ethnic groups account for 33% of the population in Walsall, where WHG houses a fifth of the borough. The risk of diabetes for people of South Asian descent requires an inclusive and specific health service that overcomes cultural barriers that may prevent them from accessing support, and reaches these often marginalised communities.
And that is exactly what is happening in Walsall. As community health champions at WHG, we’ve developed an effective partnership with the NHS to address the social determinants of health inequality. Most recently, the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) funded a team of community health champions within WHG. Our job is to support those at risk of, or diagnosed with, diabetes.
“I gave up my dream of going to university to care for my parents, but within a mere year, they both died”
Speaking 15 languages between the six of us, we can talk to customers in their first language to understand their needs, overcoming a huge barrier straight away. Conversations with approximately two-thirds of the people I work with are in Bengali. As I can relate personally, I am able to give advice and support that reflect our shared background in a way that is authentic to both of us.
By going to everyday places such as supermarkets, faith centres and community groups and using our local knowledge and skills, we are able to build a bridge that links customers to potentially life-saving health services. We see the need to reach more people on their terms, and so we are working with our in-house communications team to spread the word by making videos telling the stories of customers.
Last week, we filmed a customer who doesn’t speak English. The process was not without its challenges. Recounting a customer’s journey involves building a rapport and teasing out their story through conversation, which doesn’t come easily when every sentence has to be translated.
The approach required more resources and time than previous filming. A simple video which typically takes two hours to film and edit has taken much longer to gather content, translate, transcribe, edit and subtitle.
It might be early days, but I have full belief this new communications approach will be a great resource for this oft-overlooked community. Had my parents had access to such services, perhaps they’d have a better understanding of their condition. And better still, they might still be alive today.
Parul Begum, community health champion, WHG
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