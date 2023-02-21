How overcoming language barriers can save lives

One of my earliest childhood memories is the experience of my parents having diabetes. My dad, originally from Bangladesh, was diagnosed when I was a child. Unable to speak English, he relied on my mum to translate for him. Without her, he wasn’t able to arrange or attend appointments to treat his diabetes or understand how to manage his condition.

But my mum had her own health concerns. She was 22 when she was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996, just five years after my dad. Despite my mum’s ongoing care and support, my father suffered a diabetic stroke which left him partially paralysed. My mum also had to have two lower-limb amputations, became registered blind and had kidney failure. I gave up my dream of going to university to care for them, but within a mere year, they both died.

Stories like this are not unique – people of Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi origin are up to six times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. I often wonder if my parents would still be alive today if they had been better able to access services and culturally appropriate information. Language was undoubtedly a barrier for my father, and my mum didn’t understand the seriousness of her condition, so didn’t control it well and died aged 45.

Minority ethnic groups account for 33% of the population in Walsall, where WHG houses a fifth of the borough. The risk of diabetes for people of South Asian descent requires an inclusive and specific health service that overcomes cultural barriers that may prevent them from accessing support, and reaches these often marginalised communities.