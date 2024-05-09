How Peabody approached the regeneration of a 90-year-old housing estate

Pat Champion has lived on Peabody’s St John’s Hill Estate in south London since she was three years old. Now she is nearly 82. Back in those early days, life on the estate was very different. Tenants had to keep their curtains clean, or they would get a note through the door. Couples had to be married to get a tenancy, and the tenancy document had the husband’s name listed “and wife”. Residents also had to clean the communal halls on a rota. There were communal drying rooms.

“As a child, I used to go with my mum, and she used to hang her washing out on the clothes horses. They were the caretakers; my dad was one of them. They used to keep the boilers going, stoking the fires, which kept the warmth for people to dry the clothes,” she recalls. Her family has long ties to the housing association: her grandfather was employed as a Peabody porter.

It would be easy to fill this feature with stories about life on the estate in times past. But Inside Housing is here because of its latest phase of development. In 2012, Ms Champion moved off the estate because regeneration work was going to begin. When Inside Housing visits, work is substantially finished on the social housing element and tenants are in the middle of moving in.

Inside Housing travels to Clapham Junction to see what regeneration looks like in 2024. The estate’s redesign is a careful combination of new-built comfort and references to the past. The new St John’s Hill Estate is modern, with striking, double-height entranceways and through passages tiled in blocks of colour. We go into one duplex. It is empty now, but this comfortable two-bedroom space will soon be let at social rent to one of the 11,860 households on Wandsworth Council’s waiting list.

Social housing need

Redeveloping St John’s Hill will almost double the number of homes to 684, including 242 for social rent, a gain from 231 on the old estate. This includes 54 new, specialist extra-care housing for older people (see box). The regeneration project, which cost £300m and which has been 14 years in the making, will also add shared ownership and private sale homes, making up 40% and 30% respectively, by the time it is complete in 2026.

The need for such housing is unquestionable. Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign is calling for the next government to fund a massive expansion: a programme to build 90,000 social homes a year in England alone. The number is based on research by homelessness charity Shelter on the scale of housing need, and represents a massive increase – only 8,386 social homes were completed in England in 2022-23.