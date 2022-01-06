How private funding partnerships can help sector tackle homelessness and deliver ESG goals to investors

Risks must be agreed

As with any new development, this coming together between private investors and public bodies to increase and improve housing stock raises questions. For Jessica Friend, group corporate finance director at Platform Housing Group, the biggest is how to harness the interest from private equity in ESG investments while ensuring all sides know what to expect from the other.

“One thing that’s important for anyone entering into any of these types of partnerships, is to ensure that the risk allocation is very clear from the outset,” she says.

This balance of risk extends to social landlords making sure they work with ethical investors, according to Pete Gladwell, group social impact and investment director at Legal & General. The company recently financed 250 homes with Croydon Council, viewing the long-term return as a perfect ESG investment for a pension fund. However, in his opinion, too many private equity investors are trying to play the system.

“I would be very sceptical of some of the property, social and impact investors in this sector. Just branding oneself as an impact investor does not generate necessarily positive social impact,” he warns.

The risk this places on local councils is clear. Elly Shepherd, strategic lead for housing and planning at London Councils, says private investment is essential, but so too is a focus on providing good-quality, affordable accommodation.

“Standards are absolutely central,” she says. “Local authorities have a duty and if there’s a problem with the quality of accommodation, that will come back on us.”

It is clear, then, that there is a need for partnerships with private equity and there are private investors who accept ESG partnerships are about delivering positive social outcomes in return for long-term returns.

The problem for many, though, according to Rob Lucy, director at Madison Brook, is how investors deal with local authorities. “I’ve spent a lot of time talking to small, medium and some quite large investors who are really keen to get invested in this space, accepting that the returns are lower. But it’s very, very difficult. Just trying to go to individual London boroughs is an absolute non-starter for most in most cases.”

This need to find an accepted, easier path for investors to partner with authorities is something Drew Ritchie, investment director at Big Society Capital, believes would make a huge difference.

“There’s a need for a degree of standardisation to get trust established between the housing sector and investors and for codes of practice to be in place to allow those relationships to work more effectively,” he says.

This underlines the need for a pathway for investors and social landlords to find one another, according to Ben Stirling, co-head of affordable housing at QSix.

“I think that Capital Letters is potentially a game-changer in terms of providing pan-London access for institutional capital to work with the public sector,” he says. “It’s really hard to do that if you’re dealing with individual local authorities across London.”

The consensus is that ESG investments have a vital role in improving housing stock capacity and quality, but both sides need to be clear about the agreement. There needs to be nationwide channels for investors and local landlords to come together. Just as important is an agreed way of working together to ensure risk is balanced and both parties share a common goal of the balance between return and improved social outcomes.