How racism impacts homeless people

The level of verbal abuse, threats and physical assaults in homelessness hostels is such that some Black and minority ethnic homeless people do not feel safe to stay, says Alex Raikes, strategic director of Stand Against Racism & Inequality (SARI), a Bristol-based charity that supports victims of hate crime in the Avon and Somerset area. “Many would rather be street homeless if they can’t sofa-surf than go into hostels because of the racism. We have heard that anecdotally from people who have come to us, but we need a lot more research.”

The charity started working with Bristol City Council in 2019 to establish a working group with the providers of supported housing services that the local authority commissions, and develop a co-ordinated approach for responding to incidences of hate crime and discrimination. The group – comprising SARI; the council; Bristol-based conflict resolution charity Resolve West; Avon and Somerset Police; and providers of high-support housing services including St Mungo’s, the Salvation Army and Riverside – convenes quarterly, although meetings can be called whenever an urgent case needs to be discussed.#

“Many would rather be street homeless if they can’t sofa-surf than go into hostels because of the racism”

“This work is part of the administration’s commitment to learn from the tragic murders of Bijan Ebrahimi and Kamil Ahmad, and to make sure our housing systems meet the needs and aspirations of Black, Asian and ethnic minority residents across the whole city,” says Tom Renhard, cabinet member for housing delivery and homes at Bristol City Council.

Mr Ebrahimi was a disabled Iranian refugee who had repeatedly complained about the abuse he was experiencing before he was murdered by a neighbour, who wrongly identified him as a paedophile, on a council estate in Bristol in 2013. Three years later, Kurdish asylum seeker Mr Ahmad was murdered by a racist neighbour in their supported living accommodation in the city.

“We have put in place robust measures to safeguard residents and ensure we place people in appropriate homes, and respond quickly by moving them to alternative safe accommodation when issues arise, while also dealing with the perpetrator effectively,” Mr Renhard says.

The council says that its multi-agency approach is key to developing robust responses to incidents and embedding best practice into how it educates and protects residents, and prevents incidents. Ms Raikes, who says the sector is “trying very hard”, agrees, because “the perpetrators, who are predominantly complicated individuals who are service users, were basically being evicted [before the group was set up] and off they go to do it again… [Housing providers] weren’t listening to the victims”.

Now, she says, all incidents of hate crime are added to an individual’s support plan, whether victim or perpetrator, which is shared between agencies. The group’s protocol states that supported housing providers, which have to return incident reports to the council, should adopt a “zero-tolerance” approach when dealing with perpetrators but be “restorative” wherever possible. Victims and witnesses should be supported, and the perpetrator educated about the impact on victims.