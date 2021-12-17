How rapid rehousing is preventing homeless people being stuck in temporary accommodation

Strong start

In Mr Dale’s case, recovery from alcoholism made him eligible for Glasgow’s Housing First programme and he was quickly moved to a Salvation Army hostel, where Wheatley provided drop-in support, and then to his own flat. He was able to view a number of properties, with no obligation to take up a tenancy in any, and signed a permanent lease at social rent. When it came to applying for benefits, a support worker visited his flat and went through the paperwork with him. When his cooker needed repairs, he was provided with supermarket vouchers for microwaveable meals. And when he experienced tensions with his family, his Housing First contact was available to listen.

While championed and funded at government level, rapid rehousing is the responsibility of Scotland’s local authorities, each of which has been required to have in place a rapid rehousing transition plan since 2019. “We’re at the very beginning of this but we’ve made a really strong start,” Ms Brünjes says. “We have 32 local authorities in Scotland who are all on board with this.”

The picture varies across these 32 local authorities, but there are already success stories among them. As an early adopter of the agenda, Perth & Kinross Council managed to bring its temporary accommodation numbers down prior to the pandemic and is now, in some cases, able to resettle those with low or no support needs within a day.

As of October this year, the council had cut its housing backlog from 537 homeless households awaiting a permanent home to 31.

And in Dundee, where the city council is an original partner for a Housing First pilot in Scotland, the programme has now been mainstreamed and brought in house. While the pandemic has affected timescales on rapid rehousing, David Simpson, its head of housing and communities, says: “Our goals remain to end the need for rough sleeping; prevent homelessness where this is possible; continue to offer Housing First where this is the best option for the applicant; reduce the level of temporary accommodation; and speed up the length of time taken to secure a permanent outcome for homeless persons.”

The Scottish government committed £24m over three years to rapid rehousing. Dundee Council converted temporary furnished flats into permanent tenancies where possible, but market pressures in other areas have made this work more challenging.

“By getting [people] into housing and giving support where it’s needed, experiences of homelessness can be brief and minimally damaging”

Rapid rehousing has also been embraced in Wales, where it was central to recommendations made by the government’s Homelessness Action Group before the pandemic. But while the COVID-19 response has increased the impetus for change, it has also added to the challenges in making it happen. “[Rapid rehousing] is something everybody is working towards, though we’re coming from a different starting place to Scotland because of the opening up of entitlements during the pandemic,” says Jennie Bibbings, head of campaigns at Shelter Cymru.