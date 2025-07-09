How resident voices shape Fairhive’s future

To start the process, we held a joint away day last summer for the residents’ forum and the board, bringing together diverse experiences and aspirations to ground our strategic plans in the realities of life for our residents.

Furthermore, involving residents from the outset gave them a real insight into the opportunities, pressures and trade-offs we face as an organisation and, crucially, into what we’re capable of achieving. That sense of joint endeavour is something we want to keep building on.

We now have a new consumer working group made up of officers, board members and residents which will embed scrutiny and challenge more deeply into how we manage our homes and services. That’s a real step forward, and I’m proud we’ve taken it.