How retirement living communities can alleviate pressures on the NHS

We need to acknowledge the link between older people’s housing, social care and the NHS better, writes Churchill Retirement Living’s Spencer J McCarthy #UKhousing

It is estimated that up to one in seven hospital beds are now taken by patients who are medically fit for discharge but cannot return home, because their properties cannot support reduced mobility or greater support needs during their convalescence.

Why then are these patients – or ‘bed blockers’ as they are unfairly termed – not being discharged sooner? For at least part of the answer, policymakers must look beyond the healthcare service to another electoral battleground: housing.

A recent internal NHS review on efficiency , the most comprehensive of its kind, revealed that delays in discharging patients is crippling the service – despite a £20bn increase in funding since 2018 and 15% more staff.

There is a popular trope among millennials and Gen Z that all baby-boomers and older generations are sitting on fortunes, living in properties they bought in the mid- to late 20th century at prices inconceivable to first-time buyers today.

It is a feeling exemplified by the backlash against the government’s pensioner tax cuts, and a virulent strain of rhetoric that says any gains to older people’s quality of life that helps ensure a level of dignity and respect should be the subject of scorn.

The reality is that many retirees struggle to downsize, and older homeowners often face being stuck in properties that are remote from shops, with a layout and services ill-equipped for their needs.

Often, they will only vacate these homes when it is necessary to move into a care facility, which for many feels both inappropriate and unwanted.

“With one in five older individuals actively considering moving into communities of this sort, there is a strong demand that policymakers and service providers must come together and prioritise greater supply and choice for customers”

It is in this context that retirement living communities emerge as an important part of the solution to easing pressures on the NHS. Around 860,000 residents live in retirement communities in the UK today. Offering improved accessibility, on-site staff, round-the-clock call centres and a close-knit community, this supportive environment has proven effective in speeding up hospital discharges and allowing people to return home.

In a survey of residents in retirement housing, 63% of those who had been hospitalised said they could leave the hospital more quickly due to their apartment’s amenities, while 72% said their recovery was more accessible thanks to the facilities at home.

New analysis by WPI Economics, commissioned by Churchill Retirement Living, reveals the knock-on effect on the NHS. It shows that discharging elderly patients to retirement living communities already saves the NHS £93m every year and frees up 167,000 bed days.